Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. recruited by Cowboys after comment on blowout win
After the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr., who is on the team's radar to sign as a free agent, commented on the performance. Some Cowboys answered.
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler after incident in Mexico City
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that assistant coach Sean Kugler has been relieved of his duties following an incident in Mexico City.
Jets' Zach Wilson discusses getting benched after controversial remarks: 'Humbling experience'
Zach Wilson was benched after controversial remarks following his worst game as a pro – a moment he called a "humbling experience" on Wedneday.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers admits playing through broken thumb since Week 5
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing through a broken thumb since Week 5 against the New York Giants in London.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Seen in Photo of 1957 Little Rock Nine Protests
Jones can be seen in a photo showing a group of white students blocking the entryway for newly admitted Black students at the dawn of integration in public schools.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a Georgia judge in tax evasion case.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing
Virginia authorities released an image of the suspect shooter who killed six people inside a Walmart and a timeline of Tuesday night's events.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Idaho college murders: Police investigating tips that one victim had a stalker, but haven't verified info
Idaho police have "looked extensively" into tips that one of the victims brutally murdered at the University of Idaho had a stalker, but have not verified the information.
Mexican authorities urge U.S. to tweak travel alerts warning citizens to stay away due to crime, kidnappings
Mexican authorities are hoping that the U.S. will adjust its travel warnings to the country by tweaking the language to make them clearer and avoid generalizing.
Maryland trio charged for drug operation involving 14-year-old
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested three Salisbury residents for operating a drug distribution operation out of a home with a 14-year-old girl.
Hollywood elites crack down on Candace Cameron Bure, Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, all in name of 'tolerance'
Politically correct overlords want Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk and Candace Cameron Bure banned from the public square, kept silent and in their respective corners.
Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital
Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center Monday after suffering third-degree burns to his face following a fire in his Burbank garage one week ago.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Fox News
871K+
Followers
5K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0