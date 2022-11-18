Read full article on original website
Biden White House slammed by liberal journalists for denying access to wedding, called liars
Liberal journalists claimed that the Biden administration had misled them on pertinent facts surrounding coverage of the White House wedding for Naomi Biden.
Ex-New York prosecutor believes Trump will be indicted at 'politically propitious' 2024 moment
Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy sounded off on President Donald Trump facing a twofold special counsel investigation.
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Charlamagne Tha God says DeSantis can beat Trump in a GOP primary, 'sad' Biden is Dems' 'safest bet' in 2024
"The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital about how he sees the 2024 presidential race is already shaping up.
Selective reporting on 'squirrel-talking' Pelosi hammer attack suspect scorched: 'Certain facts' only
The media is under fire for trying to paint Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape as a right-wing MAGA adherent rather than a crazed counterculture figure.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
North Carolina authorities say two dead after TV news chopper crashes in Charlotte
Authorities said two people were killed Tuesday when a helicopter reportedly belonging to a local television station crashed near a North Carolina freeway.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Chris Christie slammed from both sides for attacking Trump: He has 'zero credibility'
Former NJ Governor Chris Christie was criticized on social media Sunday after he blamed Republicans' electoral failures on former President Donald Trump.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing
Virginia authorities released an image of the suspect shooter who killed six people inside a Walmart and a timeline of Tuesday night's events.
Maryland trio charged for drug operation involving 14-year-old
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested three Salisbury residents for operating a drug distribution operation out of a home with a 14-year-old girl.
CBS tarred and feathered for admitting existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop two years after New York Post report
Conservatives on Twitter hammered CBS News for admitting the Hunter Biden laptop exists more than two years after The New York Post first reported on it.
Fauci deposed Wednesday in GOP lawsuit alleging COVID collusion with Big Tech
Dr. Anthony Fauci will sit for a deposition on Wednesday as part of a lawsuit that says the government colluded with social media companies to censor free speech.
Idaho college murders: Police investigating tips that one victim had a stalker, but haven't verified info
Idaho police have "looked extensively" into tips that one of the victims brutally murdered at the University of Idaho had a stalker, but have not verified the information.
Biden’s ‘pandemic is over’ comment comes back to haunt him as he seeks $10B in new COVID funding
Republicans are signaling opposition to President Biden's request for another $10 billion in funding to fight COVID, two months after Biden said the pandemic is over.
Top Biden admin official 'looked at me and lied' about the border, says Rep. Chip Roy
Rep. Chip Roy reacts to a surge of migrants at the border after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that the administration has "operational control" of the border.
