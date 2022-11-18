Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Valo Wellness Spa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Valo Wellness Spa about taking an encompassing approach to wellness and helping each client find the wellness lifestyle that best suits their needs. Find out more about their Wellness Playground in today’s interview!
KETV.com
$2.2 million settlement reached in Westside, Douglas County lawsuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are spending more than $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Westside Community Schools. The district sued the county treasurer this past summer. It's trying to get back the more than $10 million in lost revenue that was overpaid to the...
WOWT
Anonymous gift helps Omaha-area caregivers program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 4.5 million professionals providing care to America’s aging parents and grandparents take on what most families can’t. “Caregivers need support from family and from the community to help them with this very, very difficult task,” Dr. Ronald Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Research Center said.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit receives grant for pregnancy health services
An organization hopes to improve pedestrian safety in Omaha. Hundreds of Omaha-metro families given Thanksgiving meal kits. The line circled the block Monday as families in need picked up everything they need to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their families.
WOWT
Nebraska releases education assessment data
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Wonton Jon's Food Truck feeds hundreds of people in Omaha for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WOWT
Van donated to help transport hundreds of Omaha kids for after-school programs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders at Abide Omaha are excited because they know how much keys to a free van could ignite change in the community. “We know when we work with families, we know it is very difficult for families to have transportation in North Omaha,” said Joey McKernan, the executive director of Abide Omaha. “The nonprofit works to strengthen the community and provide resources to families.
WOWT
‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life. Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life. “I got to a point...
WOWT
Diversity, equity, inclusion action plan created for Douglas County offices
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County has developed a plan to make the county a more equitable and diverse place to work with the help of a new county employee, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Not quite a year ago, Douglas County hired Marisa Hattab to help answer a...
WOWT
Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Wonton Jon's Food Truck has so much interest in helping those in need of a Thanksgiving meal that they've had to turn away volunteers. Nebraska releases education assessment data.
WOWT
No trash collection for Omaha residents on Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents should take note of the trash collection schedule for this week. Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, yard waste or recyclable material collection on Thanksgiving. Collections will be on the regular schedule throughout the rest of the week, with materials needing...
WOWT
Food truck Thanksgiving
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt shared a snapshot of the state's education status — where it is and where it needs to go.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Angels Among Us
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Plumbrite’s partnership with Angels Among Us to continue to meet the growing need of pediatric cancer families in our community. Find out more in today’s interview!
iheart.com
Thanksgiving Alters Omaha Solid Waste Collection
The Thanksgiving Holiday week impacts trash collection in the City of Omaha. Omaha Public Works says there will be no garbage, recycling, or yard waste collection on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday collections will be on Friday, and Friday collections will be pushed back to Saturday. Normal schedules will return Monday to...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha organization tackles traffic safety
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week.
KETV.com
Nebraska Furniture Mart preparations underway for Black Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Black Friday is three days away, and Nebraska Furniture Mart is preparing to roll out the deals. The company said they're preparing for big crowds at their stores. On the electronic side they'll be offering deals and steals of the day — this year, items will...
KETV.com
'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
WOWT
Douglas County discusses new Juvenile Justice Center, overflow issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County’s $27 million juvenile justice center is set to open next summer, and there is still discussion about the number of young people the new building will hold. The transition from the old facility to the new is on the horizon and some commissioners...
Two Omaha residents awarded the Citizen Life-Saving Award
The Omaha Fire Department recognized the quick actions and exceptional performance of several staff members and bystanders at Champions Run Pool this summer, after they saved a drowning child.
