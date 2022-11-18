Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
Lady Raiders roll to Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament title
Coffee County Central Lady Raiders rolled to a dominating win for the third straight night to claim the title in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament Wednesday. Senior Coffee County post Chloe Gannon piled up a season-high 25 points – 14 in the third quarter – to lead the Lady Raiders to a 75-32 win over Huntland in the championship round.
thunder1320.com
Lady Raider offense stays hot in 67-40 win over Whitwell
Freshman Natalie Barnes buried five 3-pointers – including three in the opening quarter – to help lead the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders to a 67-40 win over Whitwell in the semi-final round of the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022. The Lady Raiders were red...
thunder1320.com
Lady Raiders roll in Whitwell tournament, open with 61 point win
Ten different Lady Raiders scored at least 5 points in the opening round of the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament Monday as Coffee County rolled over North Jackson High School (Alabama) 85-14. Coffee County piled up 31 points in the first quarter and led 48-0 at halftime over North Jackson as the...
thunder1320.com
YOUTH FOOTBALL: Area teams earn good finishes at Battle in Rocky Top
A few Manchester youth football teams traveled to East Tennessee over the weekend to compete in the “Battle in Rocky Top” and turned out with good finishes. The Southern Middle Tennessee 10U Punishers placed 2nd in their division in the Battle In Rocky Top, falling in the championship round. Players are Hayes Shemwell, Griffin Woods, Braxson Wilder, Luke Christian, Kayleb “Boogie” Morris, Lawson Maychrzak, Andrew Boles, Labron Alexander, Kinyun Ford, MuShyne Baker, Jeremiah Mason, Blake Wilson, Blake Boozer, Keagon Stewart and Bryson Reynolds.
thunder1320.com
Clark William Brandon, Sr
Funeral services for Mr. Clark William Brandon, Sr., age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Brandon passed from this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN.
thunder1320.com
Brevard Rodney Turner
Brevard Rodney Turner, of Winchester, passed this life on Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 85. Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1 PM at Watson-North Memorial Gardens. Mr. Turner a native of Sale Creek, TN was a U...
thunder1320.com
Howard Hulan Hanley
Howard Hulan Hanley, “Jack” as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on February 4, 1959, in Tullahoma, TN to the late Howard and Eunice Anderton Hanley. He was a paramedic for many years before his declining health in 2010. Jack enjoyed being outdoors, especially in the Smokie Mountains, and fishing with his sons.
thunder1320.com
Gas price average drops 12 cents in Coffee County
Gas prices across Tennessee continue to decline as 1.2 million Tennesseans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. Over last week gas prices fell, on average, nine cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.20 which is 13 cents less expensive than one month ago and eight cents more than one year ago.
thunder1320.com
Dorothy Nell Green
Dorothy Nell Green passed away peacefully on November 20,2022 in Manchester, TN. She was born February 20,1941, in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Green; parents, Walter and Bertha Baggett; sister, Shirley Baker. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Green; three brothers, Ray (Jo)Baggett, Paul (Diane)Baggett and Jeffrey Baggett; three sisters, Elizabeth Sanford, Ruth Baggett and Kathy Mowell and two grandchildren, Brandon (Mellisa)Green and Alex Green.
thunder1320.com
Jo Ann Money Bolden
Jo Ann Money Bolden age 86 of Athens, GA (formerly of Tullahoma, TN) passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Jo Ann was born April 12, 1936 to Fred Loyd Money and Mary Ruth Bacon Money in Knoxville, TN. She graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville and married Thomas Oscar Bolden, also from Knoxville. They moved to Tullahoma in the early 60s. She loved God and loved people, having spent decades serving at Wesley Heights Methodist Church as choir director, Sunday school teacher, and in so many leadership and service roles. Mainly, she was a model for how to be hospitable and kind. She had a very familiar smiling face during her working years at Farm Bureau and at Dr. Snoddy and Galbraith’s office. Jo Ann also loved music and singing, and simply adored her family. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, granddaughter Lee Anne Huseman, great-granddaughter Andi Amelia Register, as well as, her parents and a brother, Jack Money. She is survived by two sons, Greg (Alice) of Powhatan, VA and Steve (Carole) of Watkinsville, GA, as well as, a brother, Gene Money of Knoxville, TN. She is survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you is owed to her caregivers, Gwenetta and Sirina Powers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 12:00-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Shebbie Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunder1320.com
Christmas Parade inclement weather plan
At the time of this report Saturday is looking to be wet. Manchester is expecting a 70% chance of precipitation during the day, tapering to a 50% chance before midnight. The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26th. In regards to weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is canceled, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade take places.
thunder1320.com
Gay Nell Thacker
Mrs. Gay Nell Thacker, age 95 of Manchester, was born on January 1, 1927, to the late Floyd Lester and Lola Jane Johnson Rhea. She was a very dedicated member of the Wesley Heights United Methodist Church for 60 years, where she taught the “Books of the Bible” Sunday School class for over 35 years. Mrs. Gay Nell enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, oil and acrylic painting, and she was a “3 Star” Letter and Poem writer and many of her writings were published, which she was very proud of. It was known by many friends and family members that she was a wonderful cook and hostess. Of all of Mrs. Gay Nell’s accomplishments and achievements, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joys.
thunder1320.com
Manchester Christmas Parade is Saturday, Nov. 26
The City of Manchester Christmas Parade is fast approaching. The deadline to register a float has passed. The parade this year will be Saturday, November 26th at 6:30 pm, with lineup starting at 5:00 pm. The Christmas tree lighting will follow the parade on the square. If you have any...
thunder1320.com
MPD changes Christmas Parade route parking this year
Manchester Police Department will be changing the parking along the parade route this year. Please note that there will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. MPD will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes. MPD asks that you park in the left lane instead of the turning lane. MPD will separate both lanes with cones and leave the right lane/shoulder open for traffic traveling south.
thunder1320.com
Sons of Confederate Veterans dinner meeting, Nov. 26
Maj. Gen. Benjamin F. Cheatham Camp 72 will have their regular dinner meeting at 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Oak Restaurant in Manchester. The meeting will start at 7:00 PM. Please note that the new meeting date is the 4th Thursday of each month. The program will...
thunder1320.com
Trees of Christmas event, Dec. 5-11
Manchester Parks and Recreation Department presents 2022 Trees of Christmas. This year’s theme is “Sweets and Treats from Around the World.”. What are your favorite Christmas sweets and treats? Show us this year at the 2022 Trees of Christmas! The display will run December 5th – December 11th with various times through the week at Ada Wright Community Center, 328 N Woodland St. in Manchester.
Comments / 0