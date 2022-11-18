Jo Ann Money Bolden age 86 of Athens, GA (formerly of Tullahoma, TN) passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Jo Ann was born April 12, 1936 to Fred Loyd Money and Mary Ruth Bacon Money in Knoxville, TN. She graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville and married Thomas Oscar Bolden, also from Knoxville. They moved to Tullahoma in the early 60s. She loved God and loved people, having spent decades serving at Wesley Heights Methodist Church as choir director, Sunday school teacher, and in so many leadership and service roles. Mainly, she was a model for how to be hospitable and kind. She had a very familiar smiling face during her working years at Farm Bureau and at Dr. Snoddy and Galbraith’s office. Jo Ann also loved music and singing, and simply adored her family. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, granddaughter Lee Anne Huseman, great-granddaughter Andi Amelia Register, as well as, her parents and a brother, Jack Money. She is survived by two sons, Greg (Alice) of Powhatan, VA and Steve (Carole) of Watkinsville, GA, as well as, a brother, Gene Money of Knoxville, TN. She is survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you is owed to her caregivers, Gwenetta and Sirina Powers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 12:00-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Shebbie Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO