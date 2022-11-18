The Yankees have shown initial interest in a lot of the top starting pitchers on the market, but they’ve now begun kicking tires on the best pitcher in the sport. Per SNY’s Andy Martino, the Yankees requested a medical report from two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. deGrom’s injury history is a massive question mark as to whether the Yankees should allocate monster resources into bringing him in, but the talent level and the elite stuff are undeniable. With his strong resume since 2018 and blistering velocity, could we see the Mets’ ace go to the crosstown rival Yankees?

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO