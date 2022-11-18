ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

GOP's lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control the...
ARIZONA STATE
NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina's lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel's win creates a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men,...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, GA. — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad...
GEORGIA STATE
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs and...
OHIO STATE
Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW

SALEM, ORE. — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday...
OREGON STATE
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

— Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff...
ALABAMA STATE
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The breakdown in Ticketmaster's sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren't shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
TENNESSEE STATE
N. Carolina unemployment rate rises for 3rd straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is slowly ratcheting upward by rising slightly for the third consecutive month, according to state Commerce Department figures released on Friday. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8%, compared to 3.6% in September and 3.5% in August. Before that, the month-over-month...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NC veteran finds his true calling as a teacher

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Over the last eight years, Christopher Simmons has turned his classroom at Meadowlark Middle School into a safe space for students with special needs. “If they need anything,” he said one afternoon after the last of his students filtered out of his room, “that door is open.”
FLORIDA STATE
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Goligoski, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Raleigh, NC
