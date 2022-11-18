Read full article on original website
Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a family member called emergency dispatchers around 3:10...
Police arrest suspect in Salt Lake City shooting murder of 29-year-old mother
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police announced a suspect has been located and arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that left a 29-year-old mother dead. Nicole Olsen was at a nightclub with her boyfriend in the area of 300 South and West Temple in...
Body cams show Nov. 8 mental health crisis that ends with officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Tuesday released body camera footage, along with additional information, from an officer involved shooting on Nov. 8 that left a suspect in critical condition. The events unfolded in a detached garage near 1700 South and 900 East...
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
Silver Alert canceled out of Davis County for 80-year-old man with dementia
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials canceled the Sliver Alert for Torres around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no other details were provided. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was activated for an 80-year-old man last seen in Davis County who suffers from dementia. Officials said Jesus Nieves Torres was last seen...
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
Salt Lake County deputy uses car to advertise need for kidney donor
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Dakota Patterson has stage 5 kidney disease and said at last check, his kidneys were functioning at 4 percent. He’s looking for a kidney donor — for kindness from a stranger. He even saw an idea on Facebook and decided to try it;...
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
Court proceedings sealed after Utah man accused of using razor to assault woman on flight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Davis County man was in federal court on Wednesday to face charges of bringing a weapon onto an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident on a JetBlue flight two days prior. The outcome of those proceedings, though, are not...
Tens of thousands expected through Salt Lake Airport over Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This holiday season, whether you're flying or driving, it may get hectic. Around 54 million people, according to AAA, will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Wednesday's winter conditions gave early-morning drivers a little bit of a headache. Crashes occurred on the highway...
GALLERY: ZooLights returning to Utah's Hogle Zoo for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming the holiday season with the return of its 16th annual ZooLights. The event, which showcases unique light displays, will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 30, zoo officials said. More from 2News: Holiday season. It will also include a...
Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
Travelers already heading out for Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY — Some travelers are already heading to and from Utah for Thanksgiving. AAA predicted that 50 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles this holiday. Pam Curtis left Houston for Salt Lake Monday “to spend Thanksgiving with my two daughters, a son, and grandkids,"...
Open house, dedication dates announced for Saratoga Springs Temple
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. Church officials shared that a public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023. Anyone is welcome to...
KUTV invites you to 25th annual Holiday Pops Concert
With the holiday season comes a beloved tradition: the 2022 KUTV Holiday Pops Concert, conducted by 2News' own Sterling Poulson along with West Valley Symphony's Donny Gilbert. Along with the 100 voices of the Choral Arts Society of Utah, this year's benefit concert will feature special guest artist Ryan Shupe...
Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
Gallery: NASA's Webb Telescope photo dump is real-life sci-fi fantasy
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — NASA's James Webb telescope has been very busy since it officially went into operation earlier this year. The telescope has been tasked with literally looking back in time, gathering data on of the earliest galaxies in the universe, the images of which take millions of years to reach our neck of the cosmic woods.
With Thanksgiving costing more, financial expert touches on ways to save
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Like it or not, Thanksgiving will cost more this year due to our current economy. While families might need to fork out more cash than last year, it doesn’t mean celebrating has to be off the table. Jeremy Blair is the VP of...
