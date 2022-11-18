ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

KUTV

Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a family member called emergency dispatchers around 3:10...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KUTV

Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

Utah leaders pitch future Salt Lake City Olympics to IOC commission

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State and city leaders made a key presentation Tuesday as part of Utah’s push to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall, former Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and others met virtually with the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, pitching Utah as the best, most “compact” games the world could see in either 2030 or 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Travelers already heading out for Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY — Some travelers are already heading to and from Utah for Thanksgiving. AAA predicted that 50 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles this holiday. Pam Curtis left Houston for Salt Lake Monday “to spend Thanksgiving with my two daughters, a son, and grandkids,"...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

KUTV invites you to 25th annual Holiday Pops Concert

With the holiday season comes a beloved tradition: the 2022 KUTV Holiday Pops Concert, conducted by 2News' own Sterling Poulson along with West Valley Symphony's Donny Gilbert. Along with the 100 voices of the Choral Arts Society of Utah, this year's benefit concert will feature special guest artist Ryan Shupe...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Gallery: NASA's Webb Telescope photo dump is real-life sci-fi fantasy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — NASA's James Webb telescope has been very busy since it officially went into operation earlier this year. The telescope has been tasked with literally looking back in time, gathering data on of the earliest galaxies in the universe, the images of which take millions of years to reach our neck of the cosmic woods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

