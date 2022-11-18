Read full article on original website
State police pull over wrong-way driver on Route 8 in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. — A man who is said to have driven from Florida to Connecticut without stopping for sleeping was pulled over after multiple 911 calls reporting he was driving the wrong way on Route 8. State police said the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when Troop...
Connecticut State Police adds patrols through Thanksgiving weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — As you drive to get together with loved ones this weekend, remember you're sharing the roads with others who want to do the same. While Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate, it can also be a very dangerous time for drivers. "The numbers are staggering of...
Special session could extend gas tax cuts beyond Dec. 1
HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a special session for after Thanksgiving for lawmakers to take action on several issues with direct impact on commuters and workers. Lamont said Wednesday that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session to extend the cuts on gasoline...
2 pedestrians killed in Hartford crash, arrest made: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. The two pedestrians were identified as Corey Richmond, 36, of New Haven and Steve Famiglietti,...
Father of premature newborn left on car hood in Mansfield arrested: Troopers
MANSFIELD, Conn. — An arrest has been made after a baby was found abandoned on the hood of a car last spring, according to Connecticut state police. Jorge Grados, 41, of Hartford was arrested Monday and was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Free-range turkey pardoned In Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn — The practice of pardoning a turkey dates back to the days of President Abraham Lincoln. In Newington, a turkey—bred for consumption—became one of the lucky ones this Thanksgiving Eve. “A local farm in Connecticut that’s going to take care of this turkey and it’s...
Thanksgiving food costs soar, local shoppers preparing for the holiday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Thanksgiving is just two days away and unfortunately, inflation is on the menu this year. Some shoppers are hitting multiple stores to find the best deals, and the last-minute hunt for the lowest cost on all the fixings starts now. "Everything is too expensive," said one...
A reason to shine on the fairgrounds | The Hebron Lions Lights in Motion returns
HEBRON, Conn. — A bright idea has evolved into a destination for those in search of yuletide illumination on the Hebron Fairgrounds. For the second year in a row, the Hebron Lions Club is presenting the Hebron Lions Lights in Motion – a holiday light spectacular that shines across the 70 acres of the fairgrounds.
AG announces investigation into Optimum cable after hundreds of complaints
HARTFORD, Conn — A flood of complaints about poor service from their cable provider has prompted an investigation by the attorney general's office. Attorney General William Tong announced the investigation Monday into Altice Optimum Cable under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. He said the nearly 500 consumer complaints received by his office dating back to January 2017 detailed slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support.
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
86th Manchester Road Race | Full results
MANCHESTER, Conn — More than 10,000 people are running in the 86th edition of the Manchester Road Race! It's a Thanksgiving Day staple in Connecticut. The race was first run in 1927. Due to the Depression and World War II, it was not run from 1935 to 1944. Two years ago, the race was run virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecticut Lottery holds 9th annual ‘Give a Child a Toy, Not a Ticket’ holiday toy drive
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery will host its 9th annual “Give a Child a Toy, Not a Ticket” holiday toy drive that will collect gifts to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. The toy drive, which also seeks to spread CT Lottery’s Responsible Gambling message...
For Burfoot, this year will be a sweet 60 at Manchester Road Race
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Groton native Amby Burfoot has had a world-class running career, even winning the Boston Marathon in 1968. Here in Connecticut though, Burfoot’s name is synonymous with the Manchester Road Race because he’s been the most dominant runner the race has ever seen. And if he can complete the 4.748-mile run once again this Thanksgiving, he will become the most prolific runner of the race as well.
FOX61, Audacy Hartford form severe weather network partnership
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News and Audacy Hartford announced Friday the formation of a new collaborative effort to keep the public informed when severe weather strikes Connecticut. The new FOX61 Audacy Hartford Severe Weather Network will combine the reach of FOX61 News and its digital platforms, including FOX61+ and...
Windsor police cook Thanksgiving meals for families in need
WINDSOR, Conn — Police officers in Windsor are working to make sure everyone in need has a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Officers cooked turkey and all the fixings Wednesday to be delivered to dozens of people across town during the holiday. "It’s been awesome to see it grow," said...
New Haven OKs monument to replace Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A public monument representing the Italian-American immigrant experience was approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, replacing a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020 amid a climate of racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd. The Wooster Square Monument Committee...
Eversource, UI customers could pay double the current rates for energy
BERLIN, Conn — Both Eversource and UI have submitted their new electricity supply prices with Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) for the first half of 2023. If PURA approves the submission, residential Eversource customers would be charged 24.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. This is double the current rate, which...
1 dead in Cheshire crash; Car hits 4 other vehicles, spins out of control
CHESHIRE, Conn. — State police are investigating a series of events that led to the death of a passenger in a car that police were attempting to stop being killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening. Arthur Wright, 64, of Cheshire, died after being taken to the hospital following...
5 New London homes damaged after 3-alarm fire
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Five homes were damaged in a 3-alarm fire that broke out early Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. The fire department was called to the home around 9:15 a.m. and it quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. This meant that firefighters from adjacent towns responded to the home.
New Haven warming centers now open through spring
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
