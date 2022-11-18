ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FOX 61

Special session could extend gas tax cuts beyond Dec. 1

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a special session for after Thanksgiving for lawmakers to take action on several issues with direct impact on commuters and workers. Lamont said Wednesday that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session to extend the cuts on gasoline...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

2 pedestrians killed in Hartford crash, arrest made: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. The two pedestrians were identified as Corey Richmond, 36, of New Haven and Steve Famiglietti,...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Free-range turkey pardoned In Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn — The practice of pardoning a turkey dates back to the days of President Abraham Lincoln. In Newington, a turkey—bred for consumption—became one of the lucky ones this Thanksgiving Eve. “A local farm in Connecticut that’s going to take care of this turkey and it’s...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

AG announces investigation into Optimum cable after hundreds of complaints

HARTFORD, Conn — A flood of complaints about poor service from their cable provider has prompted an investigation by the attorney general's office. Attorney General William Tong announced the investigation Monday into Altice Optimum Cable under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. He said the nearly 500 consumer complaints received by his office dating back to January 2017 detailed slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

86th Manchester Road Race | Full results

MANCHESTER, Conn — More than 10,000 people are running in the 86th edition of the Manchester Road Race! It's a Thanksgiving Day staple in Connecticut. The race was first run in 1927. Due to the Depression and World War II, it was not run from 1935 to 1944. Two years ago, the race was run virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

For Burfoot, this year will be a sweet 60 at Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Groton native Amby Burfoot has had a world-class running career, even winning the Boston Marathon in 1968. Here in Connecticut though, Burfoot’s name is synonymous with the Manchester Road Race because he’s been the most dominant runner the race has ever seen. And if he can complete the 4.748-mile run once again this Thanksgiving, he will become the most prolific runner of the race as well.
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

FOX61, Audacy Hartford form severe weather network partnership

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News and Audacy Hartford announced Friday the formation of a new collaborative effort to keep the public informed when severe weather strikes Connecticut. The new FOX61 Audacy Hartford Severe Weather Network will combine the reach of FOX61 News and its digital platforms, including FOX61+ and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Windsor police cook Thanksgiving meals for families in need

WINDSOR, Conn — Police officers in Windsor are working to make sure everyone in need has a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Officers cooked turkey and all the fixings Wednesday to be delivered to dozens of people across town during the holiday. "It’s been awesome to see it grow," said...
WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

New Haven OKs monument to replace Columbus statue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A public monument representing the Italian-American immigrant experience was approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, replacing a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020 amid a climate of racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd. The Wooster Square Monument Committee...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

5 New London homes damaged after 3-alarm fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Five homes were damaged in a 3-alarm fire that broke out early Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. The fire department was called to the home around 9:15 a.m. and it quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. This meant that firefighters from adjacent towns responded to the home.
NEW LONDON, CT
FOX 61

New Haven warming centers now open through spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
NEW HAVEN, CT
