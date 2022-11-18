Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out again for Nuggets Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been ruled out for another game as a result. Expect another start for Jeff Green in the frontcourt. In 13 games...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors odds, tips and betting trends | November 21
New Orleans -4.5 Moneyline: New Orleans -201, Golden State +168. OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!. Warriors at Pelicans odds, spread, & more.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
numberfire.com
Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Joe (knee) ruled out for Thunder on Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe will not play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Joe is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has once again decided to rule him out of action for Monday's contest. In 11 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Shake Milton starting for inactive Tyrese Maxey (foot) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton is starting in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milton will make his first start this season after Tyrese Maxey was ruled out with a foot injury. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Milton to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Milton's projection includes 15.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (ankle) available Sunday versus Lakers
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Vassell did not play in Saturday's game, but will suit up tonight as the Spurs take on the Lakers. He should find his way back into the starting lineup with his usual workload. Our models...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Lions activate D.J. Chark (ankle) from injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 11
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been elevated to the team's active roster on Saturday. Chark is eligible to return in Week 11 after Detroit's wideout was forced to miss six games with his ankle injury. In a matchup versus a New York defense ranked fifth in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week after sufering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Morant is expected to miss some time after Memphis' superstar suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Tyus Jones to fill in at point guard until Morant is ready to return. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba playing with Magic's second unit on Friday night
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bamba will come off the bench after Wendell Carter Jr. was announced as Friday's starter. In 12.2 expected minutes, our models project Bamba to record 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he landed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Vincent's status is currently in the air after Miami's guard sat out on Friday with a knee injury. Expect Max Strus to play more minutes on Sunday if Vincent is out. Vincent's current...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (knee) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Wade will miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Cedi Osman to see more time off the bench on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 210.9 minutes with Wade off the...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (knee) questionable for Saturday's game against Clippers
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl's status is currently in question with a knee ailment. Expect Charles Bassey to see more minutes at the five if Poeltl is inactive on Saturday night. Poeltl's current projection includes...
