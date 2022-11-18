ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out again for Nuggets Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been ruled out for another game as a result. Expect another start for Jeff Green in the frontcourt. In 13 games...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Isaiah Joe (knee) ruled out for Thunder on Monday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe will not play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Joe is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has once again decided to rule him out of action for Monday's contest. In 11 games this season,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Spurs' Devin Vassell (ankle) available Sunday versus Lakers

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Vassell did not play in Saturday's game, but will suit up tonight as the Spurs take on the Lakers. He should find his way back into the starting lineup with his usual workload. Our models...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week after sufering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Morant is expected to miss some time after Memphis' superstar suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Tyus Jones to fill in at point guard until Morant is ready to return. According to Rotogrinders'...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Mo Bamba playing with Magic's second unit on Friday night

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bamba will come off the bench after Wendell Carter Jr. was announced as Friday's starter. In 12.2 expected minutes, our models project Bamba to record 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he landed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Dean Wade (knee) remains out on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Wade will miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Cedi Osman to see more time off the bench on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 210.9 minutes with Wade off the...
CLEVELAND, OH

