Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80
OKLAHOMA (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.6, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Robertson 5-9, Llanusa 1-2, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Scott 1-1, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Johnson 4, Scott 2, Robertson 1, Williams 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 29 (Llanusa 4, Tot 4, Tucker 4, Williams 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 127, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 24-47, .511 (Thompson 10-13, Curry 7-14, Wiggins 6-11, Poole 1-2, D.Green 0-1, JaM.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, DiVincenzo, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 4, JaM.Green 3, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins...
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63
LOUISVILLE (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.396, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-3, Russell 0-1, Verhulst 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cochran 2, Jones 2) Turnovers: 16 (Carr 3, Robinson 3, Williams 2, Jones 2, Van Lith 2, Team 2, Cochran 1, Harris 1) Steals: 8 (Jones 2,...
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 68, COLORADO 55
Percentages: FG .358, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ruffin 2-7, Hammond 1-2, Gabbidon 1-3, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2, da Silva 0-2, Simpson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gabbidon 2, Lovering). Turnovers: 13 (Simpson 4, Lovering 3, Clifford 2, Gabbidon 2, Hammond, O'Brien). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 106, Charlotte 102
Percentages: FG .390, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Hayward 3-6, McDaniels 2-5, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Smith Jr. 0-2, Rozier 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith Jr. 2, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Washington). Turnovers: 13 (Washington 3, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Rozier 2, Jones,...
Porterville Recorder
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
Porterville Recorder
IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53
Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 83, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 62
Percentages: FG .373, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Collins 5-11, Gipson 1-1, Barber 0-2, Washington 0-2, Waller 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 22 (Stredic 6, Collins 5, Gipson 3, Washington 3, Hamilton 2, Minton 2, Waller). Steals: 10 (Stredic 3, Gipson 2, Waller 2, Barber, Minton,...
Porterville Recorder
QUEENS 74, MORGAN STATE 64
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Dye 3-3, J.Turner 3-6, McKee 2-5, Mathews 0-1, McLaurin 0-2, McCluney 0-3, Ashby 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, Rains). Turnovers: 20 (Rains 5, Dye 4, Mathews 4, McLaurin 3, Threatt 2, McCluney, McKee).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT
Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 2 GONZAGA 88, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 72
Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves 2-7, Wheeler 1-4, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Wheeler). Steals: 10 (Wallace 4, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Fredrick,...
Porterville Recorder
TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Houston 66, Oregon 56
HOUSTON (5-0) Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, J.Walker 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 3-7 1-1 8, Sasser 5-13 3-3 16, Shead 5-12 1-2 13, Arceneaux 6-11 0-1 15, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, R.Walker 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-56 7-10 66. OREGON (2-2) Guerrier 2-11 7-9 12, Bittle 3-6...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56
Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 98, Dallas 97
Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115
Percentages: FG .434, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 10 (Adams 5, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar). Steals: 13 (Brooks 4, Adams 3, Konchar 2, Aldama,...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66
MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
Comments / 0