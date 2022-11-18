Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Hulu's Black Friday Offer Is a Steal at $2 a Month
Hulu is offering a Black Friday deal that grants you access to its ad-supported plan for $2 per month for one year. The streaming service's basic subscription typically costs $8 a month. That's a total savings of $72 over 12 months. Beginning 12:00 a.m. PT on Nov. 23, the deal...
CNET
'Andor' Finale Recap: Ending, Post-Credits Scene Explained for Episode 12
Andor episode 12 landed on Disney Plus on Wednesday, capping off season 1 of this incredible Star Wars series with an epic finale. We rejoin mercenary Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), freshly escaped from a terrible Imperial prison, after he learned of his beloved mom Maarva's death. However, Imperial Security Bureau...
CNET
After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
CNET
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Hidden Clues in the Opening Credits
The White Lotus is quickly making a claim for having some of the best opening titles out there. Along with the provocative Renaissance-style images that make up season 2's title sequence, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Vere is back with a remix of season 1's eclectic ear worm. (Check out his soundtrack to 2013 British series Utopia for more electrifying tunes.)
CNET
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Review: Festive, Fun and Short
Marvel's special presentations are a great idea. This new strand of occasional, self-contained mini-films can deliver a concentrated hit of Marvel fun without requiring a trip to a theater or the commitment of a lengthy TV series. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming this week on Disney Plus,...
Comments / 0