Read full article on original website
Sheila Walker
3d ago
No No No the Knick are set at the small forward position with Toppins and Reddish, Gordan rejected a contract to go to the Knicks for a contract with Charlotte Hornets when he was a free agent let him stay there in Charlotte, because he's not the same player he was before he got injured with the Celtics.
Reply
2
Related
Former NBA Star Vince Carter Says No One Is Afraid Of The Golden State Warriors Right Now
All-time NBA great Vince Carter thinks there is currently no one afraid of the Warriors in the league.
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. Somebody forgot to tell the New York Knicks that. After all, the Knicks haven’t had a real chance at an NBA title in over 20 years. Some will chalk it up to chronic mismanagement, while others will say they’ve had bad luck. No matter how you prefer to explain it, the Knicks have been in trouble for a while.
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show love after Dwyane Wade posts incredible pictures from Africa vacation
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony showed some major love to their friend Dwyane Wade after he posted some incredible images from his vacation in Africa. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been on a vacation in Africa with their daughter, exploring several different countries on their trip. Wade shared some photos of the family’s trip to Namibia on Instagram.
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $20,000
Golden State Warriors player JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 by the NBA.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Went 'Above And Beyond' To Fix Relationship With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving reportedly did much more than expected to fix his complex relationship with the Brooklyn Nets.
“He is the best I’ve ever seen” – Revisiting the time Isiah Thomas called Michael Jordan the greatest player ever
Even though they use every chance to disrespect each other today, there was a time when Thomas openly admitted Jordan was the GOAT in the NBA
This Clippers-Warriors Trade Sends Paul George To Golden State
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some don’t elicit much of a reaction. You get the notification and think “oh! That makes sense for both sides. Good trade”. Ten minutes later, it’s out of your mind. Other trades shock you. You’ve got to double-check your...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Coby White
Have you ever made a change just for the sake of making one? Some therapists will recommend it – we think. Don’t take psychological advice from us. This is NBA Analysis, not psychoanalysis. Still, if you’re depressed, we think changing your routine might help. Start taking a walk...
NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris’ Name Popped Up in Trade Talks?
With the trade market forming, Tobias Harris' name is popping up in the rumor mill.
This 3-Team Trade Features Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon
Have you ever been the adult in the room? It’s not fun, right? Younger people have so much energy! You can’t understand what they’re saying! Don’t get started on music these days. Sometimes, NBA players find themselves in the same position. When a veteran is on...
Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
Suns linked to trade for prominent East big man
With Cameron Johnson hurt, Jae Crowder about to be traded, and Deandre Ayton on milk cartons, the Phoenix Suns could be bringing in some much-needed frontcourt help. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks have opened up preliminary trade talks surrounding forward John Collins. Charania further says that the Suns are a team showing interest in Collins (though they reportedly seem uninclined to take on the long-term money that Collins is still owed).
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 2