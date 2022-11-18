Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3
Chicago021—3 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 6 (Rakell, Crosby), 1:04. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Poehling, Joseph), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 8 (Crosby, Pettersson), 4:07. 4, Chicago, Khaira 2 (Dickinson), 9:39. 5, Chicago, Kane 3 (Toews, Murphy), 16:36. Third Period_6, Chicago, Kurashev 3, 15:49. 7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 10 (Guentzel, Letang),...
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
Columbus 5, Florida 3
Columbus113—5 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 8 (Forsling), 7:52. 2, Columbus, Chinakhov 3, 11:21. Penalties_Bjork, CBJ (Holding), 12:04; Gudbranson, CBJ (Roughing), 17:57. Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 8 (Gaudreau, Johnson), 2:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Ekblad 2 (Forsling, Cousins), 16:38. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 1:49. Third Period_5, Columbus, Kuraly 6 (Peeke, Robinson), 1:57...
Sunday's Transactions
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Trey Fix-Wolansky from Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned D Jacob Moverare and C Lias Andersson to Ontario. SEATTLE KRAKEN...
Tarasov turns back 47 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored short-handed and Daniil Tarasov turned back 47 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-3 Sunday night, sending the Florida Panthers to their third straight loss. Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal,...
Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins.
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
MIAMI (87) Jovic 2-9 2-2 7, Martin 7-12 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 7-7 21, Lowry 2-10 4-5 9, Strus 3-9 0-0 8, Cain 4-6 0-0 8, D.Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Highsmith 0-3 0-2 0, Dedmon 3-8 4-4 10, O.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-80 19-22 87. CLEVELAND (113) E.Mobley 7-12...
