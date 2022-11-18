Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3
Chicago021—3 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 6 (Rakell, Crosby), 1:04. Penalties_Archibald, PIT (Slashing), 10:05. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Poehling, Joseph), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 8 (Crosby, Pettersson), 4:07. 4, Chicago, Khaira 2 (Dickinson), 9:39. 5, Chicago, Kane 3 (Toews, Murphy), 16:36. Penalties_Guentzel, PIT (Hooking), 15:27; Domi, CHI (Slashing), 16:05; Murphy, CHI (High Sticking), 18:54; Murphy, CHI (Misconduct), 18:54; Letang, PIT (Slashing), 20:00.
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Columbus 5, Florida 3
Columbus113—5 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 8 (Forsling), 7:52. 2, Columbus, Chinakhov 3, 11:21. Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 8 (Gaudreau, Johnson), 2:53 (pp). 4, Florida, Ekblad 2 (Forsling, Cousins), 16:38. Third Period_5, Columbus, Kuraly 6 (Peeke, Robinson), 1:57 (sh). 6, Columbus, Gaudreau 7 (Nyquist), 7:55. 7, Columbus, Jenner 9 (Bemstrom,...
Sunday's Transactions
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Trey Fix-Wolansky from Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned D Jacob Moverare and C Lias Andersson to Ontario. SEATTLE KRAKEN...
Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins.
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
MIAMI (87) Jovic 2-9 2-2 7, Martin 7-12 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 7-7 21, Lowry 2-10 4-5 9, Strus 3-9 0-0 8, Cain 4-6 0-0 8, D.Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Highsmith 0-3 0-2 0, Dedmon 3-8 4-4 10, O.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-80 19-22 87. CLEVELAND (113) E.Mobley 7-12...
