CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With so many viruses going around these days, you may be wondering how to keep your thanksgiving gathering safe. “COVID, influenza, and other bacteria and viruses haven’t left us, so before you plan that Thanksgiving get-together be sure that you’re immunized and all of your friends and family who can be immunized are so as well,” advised Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO