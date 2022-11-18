Read full article on original website
Coalition calling on governor to investigate BCSD firings
CCSD students collect shoes for children in Liberia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) students have collected hundreds of pairs of flip flops for children and families in Africa. The effort being spearheaded by former CCSD Board member, Dr. Helen Frazier, who frequently travels to Liberia for non-profit and humanitarian work. Dr. Frazier works...
SCDHEC still reporting his flu cases this season
Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston
North Charleston church handing out food ahead of Thanksgiving
Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal
‘Turkey no Ticket’ Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers who were pulled over by Summerville Police officers were surprised when they received a frozen turkey rather than a ticket. In what has become somewhat of a tradition for the Summerville Police Department, officers presented frozen turkeys in lieu of citations to some citizens who committed minor traffic infractions this week.
NCPD seeking person of interest in attempted murder, carjacking
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a “potentially armed and dangerous” person of interest in connection to an attempted murder and carjacking. According to NCPD, the incidents happened on October 29...
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek
CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
New Miracle League field opens in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A project six years in the making was finally realized Monday evening in Moncks Corner. The new Miracle League field at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex will provide a place for athletes of all abilities to play sports. Previously, players had to travel to...
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
2 Your Health: Keeping Thanksgiving germ-free
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With so many viruses going around these days, you may be wondering how to keep your thanksgiving gathering safe. “COVID, influenza, and other bacteria and viruses haven’t left us, so before you plan that Thanksgiving get-together be sure that you’re immunized and all of your friends and family who can be immunized are so as well,” advised Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic.
Holiday Gift Guide: Infinger
Holiday Gift Guide: Coastal Footwear
