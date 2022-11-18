ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out again for Nuggets Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been ruled out for another game as a result. Expect another start for Jeff Green in the frontcourt. In 13 games...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

76ers' Matisse Thybulle coming off the bench on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thybulle will move to the bench on Friday with De'Anthony Melton entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Thybulle to play 24.4 minutes against the Bucks. Thybulle's Friday projection includes 5.2 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com

Spurs' Devin Vassell (ankle) available Sunday versus Lakers

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Vassell did not play in Saturday's game, but will suit up tonight as the Spurs take on the Lakers. He should find his way back into the starting lineup with his usual workload. Our models...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he landed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Joe (knee) ruled out for Thunder on Monday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe will not play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Joe is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has once again decided to rule him out of action for Monday's contest. In 11 games this season,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams starting on Friday, Aaron Wiggins to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 11.0 points, 3.4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Devin Vassell (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell will not be active after experiencing left ankle soreness. Look for Josh Richardson to play an increased role against a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating. Richardson's current projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable on Sunday

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Adebayo's status is currently in question after a two game absence with a knee ailment. Expect Nikola Jovic to see more minutes if Adebayo is forced to sit against a Cleveland team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Ish Smith (calf) upgraded to questionable for Sunday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith hasn't played yet in November as he recovers from a calf strain, but he has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight's game against the Mavericks. Even if he suits up, the veteran point guard won't be expected to see many minutes.
