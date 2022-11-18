ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Knoch girls basketball raring to go after WPIAL success

Making a run to the Petersen Events Center didn’t necessarily impact the passion surrounding the Knoch girls basketball program. For the Knights players who made school history by winning 22 games and reaching the WPIAL final and winning a PIAA playoff game for the first time, that passion was always simmering under the surface.
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley boys to lean on Sierocky and Pleskovich

It could be an interesting season for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball program. The Rams were hit hard by graduation and return only two starters from a team that finished 8-4 in Section 3-3A and 12-11 overall. The Rams lost to Avonworth in the first round of the playoffs. But...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley girls basketball looks to take a step forward

When Emily Daugherty was hired as the Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach, she inherited a program that was a mess. It barely had enough players to field a team, and the district thought it would be good to play in Class 4A instead of Class 2A. The Rams went 0-24...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe boys basketball wants to reap benefits of adversity

To experience the pleasure of the WPIAL postseason again, Latrobe had to endure a little pain. A few lean years — extra lean by the Wildcats’ standards — kept the boys basketball team out of the postseason in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Latrobe won just six games last...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Union aims to prevent Bishop Canevin from defending WPIAL Class A title

A season ago, the Bishop Canevin Crusaders completed a turnaround from 1-9 in 2019 to WPIAL champions in Class A under then second-year coach Richard Johnson. Not only did the Crusaders win the second football championship in school history in 2021, but they brought most of the roster back for the 2022 season, with only a few losses to graduation.
PITTSBURGH, PA

