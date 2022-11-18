Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch girls basketball raring to go after WPIAL success
Making a run to the Petersen Events Center didn’t necessarily impact the passion surrounding the Knoch girls basketball program. For the Knights players who made school history by winning 22 games and reaching the WPIAL final and winning a PIAA playoff game for the first time, that passion was always simmering under the surface.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls, Steel Valley to meet in clash of WPIAL Class 2A powerhouses
Last season, Beaver Falls had a WPIAL championship experience to forget. The Tigers turned the ball over nine times — a WPIAL record for a championship game — in a loss to Serra Catholic on the North Shore. That experience has turned into a rallying cry for Beaver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 22, 2022: North Catholic’s Bourque shuts out Avonworth
Dylan Bourque made 28 saves to earn the shutout and lead North Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Avonworth in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night. Emilio Laracuente, Carson Paglia, Chaise Caldararo and Sam DiGaetano scored for North Catholic (6-1-1). Ryan Berry had a pair of assists. Danny Mack made 21 saves for Avonworth (6-3).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley boys to lean on Sierocky and Pleskovich
It could be an interesting season for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball program. The Rams were hit hard by graduation and return only two starters from a team that finished 8-4 in Section 3-3A and 12-11 overall. The Rams lost to Avonworth in the first round of the playoffs. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley girls basketball looks to take a step forward
When Emily Daugherty was hired as the Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach, she inherited a program that was a mess. It barely had enough players to field a team, and the district thought it would be good to play in Class 4A instead of Class 2A. The Rams went 0-24...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe boys basketball wants to reap benefits of adversity
To experience the pleasure of the WPIAL postseason again, Latrobe had to endure a little pain. A few lean years — extra lean by the Wildcats’ standards — kept the boys basketball team out of the postseason in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Latrobe won just six games last...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Union aims to prevent Bishop Canevin from defending WPIAL Class A title
A season ago, the Bishop Canevin Crusaders completed a turnaround from 1-9 in 2019 to WPIAL champions in Class A under then second-year coach Richard Johnson. Not only did the Crusaders win the second football championship in school history in 2021, but they brought most of the roster back for the 2022 season, with only a few losses to graduation.
