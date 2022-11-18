ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after barricade in southeast valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation Wednesday morning. According to police, a subject was inside a residence near Nellis Blvd and Tropicana Ave and was refusing to leave. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. Police...
Authorities searching for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for a man considered a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility, according to prison officials. Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined to be missing from Casa Grande Transitional Housing during an emergency count held Monday, Nov. 21, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
Pedestrian found dead after apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash on a west Las Vegas valley street Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Lake Mead Boulevard near Anasazi Drive and found a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Station Casinos unveils renderings for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Station Casinos has released plans for its new Wildfire Casino, set to debut next year in downtown Las Vegas. The new 21,000-square-foot casino will feature over 200 of the latest and most popular slot machines, plus bar-top gaming and electronic table games, as well as an STN Sportsbook for prime sports viewing.
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
'Stop DUI' raises awareness about dangers of Thanksgiving Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While Thanksgiving is a day of joy and positivity, it could also take a dark turn. That's why "Stop DUI" reminds everyone to plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get them safely to their destination this holiday weekend. The organization said the day before...
Fatal single-vehicle crash near Red Rock National Park loop

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a fatal crash near the Red Rock National Park loop. On Monday, at about 11:48 p.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at SR159 just west of Arroyo Street in the Red Rock National Park loop.
Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
