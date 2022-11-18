Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Travel rush hits Las Vegas airport for Thanksgiving, parking lots fill up
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Thanksgiving travel rush arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Flyers were already lining up at security checkpoints in the early morning to catch flights for the holiday. The airport said that as of 4:45 a.m., the Terminal 1 Long-Term...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested after barricade in southeast valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation Wednesday morning. According to police, a subject was inside a residence near Nellis Blvd and Tropicana Ave and was refusing to leave. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. Police...
news3lv.com
Authorities searching for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for a man considered a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility, according to prison officials. Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined to be missing from Casa Grande Transitional Housing during an emergency count held Monday, Nov. 21, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Up to $1 million in stolen goods recovered in Las Vegas fencing operation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police recovered stolen goods worth as much as $1 million during a bust on an organized retail theft ring that resulted in three arrests last week, according to an arrest report. Jose Campos-Rodriguez (29), Jose Morales-Casas (29), and Jose Reyes (52) were arrested...
news3lv.com
Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
news3lv.com
Lyft, Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities to offer ride code for Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is again partnering with a popular rideshare to ensure everyone stays safe on valley roads this holiday weekend. A $5.00 Lyft discount code will be offered for riders using the rideshare starting Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 6:00 am through Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
news3lv.com
Health Plan of Nevada, Las Vegas police team up to distribute 2,500 Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Health Plan of Nevada and the LVMPD Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer as they provide thousands of local families with Thanksgiving meals. The organizations teamed up Tuesday morning to donate 2,500 turkeys and grocery bags to Southern Nevada families in need. This year, many...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian found dead after apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash on a west Las Vegas valley street Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Lake Mead Boulevard near Anasazi Drive and found a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
news3lv.com
Station Casinos unveils renderings for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Station Casinos has released plans for its new Wildfire Casino, set to debut next year in downtown Las Vegas. The new 21,000-square-foot casino will feature over 200 of the latest and most popular slot machines, plus bar-top gaming and electronic table games, as well as an STN Sportsbook for prime sports viewing.
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
news3lv.com
14-year-old critically injured after crashing ATV into parked car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 14-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed an ATV into a parked car Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported just before 9:40 p.m. at Gowan Road and Sandy Lane, near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue, LVMPD said in a statement.
news3lv.com
'Stop DUI' raises awareness about dangers of Thanksgiving Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While Thanksgiving is a day of joy and positivity, it could also take a dark turn. That's why "Stop DUI" reminds everyone to plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get them safely to their destination this holiday weekend. The organization said the day before...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas LGBTQ community hold vigil for victims of Colorado mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people of the LGBTQ community and supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives during a mass shooting in Colorado. The ceremony took place at “The Center,” one of several LGBTQ community centers in Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Man threatened to shoot cashier in Resorts World casino cage robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man passed a note to a cashier threatening to shoot them if they didn't fill a bag with money in a robbery at Resorts World this month, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they responded to the Strip resort around...
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
Fatal single-vehicle crash near Red Rock National Park loop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a fatal crash near the Red Rock National Park loop. On Monday, at about 11:48 p.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at SR159 just west of Arroyo Street in the Red Rock National Park loop.
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
news3lv.com
Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini shares tips for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is Thanksgiving, and if you don't have any plans, have no fear. Al Mancini, founder and creator of Neon Feast, joined us to share some tips for a last-minute holiday meal.
Comments / 0