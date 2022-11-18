Ready to see the Roughnecks dominate again? 2023 season tickets for XFL on sale starting at $100

The XFL has announced that season tickets for their 2023-24 season are officially on sale!

Regular season ticket pricing starts at $100 for each team, who will play five home games, except for the city of St. Louis, where they will start at $125.

"The excitement for the 2023 season has been building amongst XFL fans, which has been reflected in the number of deposits we've already received, and we're thrilled to officially go on sale with season ticket packages for all eight markets today," Janet Duch, Chief Marketing and Content Officer said.

This comes after the 2021 season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of all operations. There was a promise to return, but it was unsuccessful.

In April 2020, the league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for $15 million before being acquired in August by former WWE superstar and actor Dwayne the Rock Johnson, his partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Red Bird Capital Partners.

The Houston Roughnecks were undefeated during that season, going 5-0 and making quite a stamp in the new league.

In an electrifying video posted on the Roughnecks' social pages, The Rock is heard re-introducing the one of three Texas-based teams in the league.

The team is starting fresh after hiring an iconic and familiar face in coaching, Wade Phillps, and a successful draft night where heavy artillery was secured.

"After an exciting Draft Week in Vegas, with QB selections and rosters being built out, fans can now secure their season tickets and get priority access to the best seats to watch the action this season. As we approach kickoff, we will roll out more ticket offerings and pricing options, all with the hope of getting our fans closer to the game."

There will be two different membership levels: gold and silver. Fans that purchase these will enjoy a multitude of amenities, such as priority access to fan events, gameday onfield experiences, and much more.

A new feature that XFL fans will get to utilize is the "Virtual Venue" feature on Ticketmaster. This will allow people to view the seats in 3D before making a final purchase. But this feature is only available for six XFL stadiums as the Alamodome site, home to the San Antonio Brahmas, is under construction.

The Roughnecks will share a home field with the University of Houston Coogs at TDECU Stadium.

Over 60% of tickets for single XFL games are priced at $40 or less, whereas the season ticket prices are between $20-$95 per game.

The season kicks off on Feb. 18, 2023. For more information, fans can visit the XFL's official website to learn more.