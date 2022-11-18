ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 2

Related
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thebudgetsavvybride.com

How Much Does a Las Vegas Wedding Cost?

We all know that weddings can get super expensive. Couples in the US spent an average of $28,000 in 2021. Couples who don’t want a large, expensive marriage ceremony often choose to elope to Las Vegas. Clark County, where Vegas is located, has the most lenient of marriage laws in the US. This helps keep costs very affordable and has led to a booming wedding industry. In fact, an average of 70,000 couples marry in Vegas every year. So it’s not surprising that the number one question I’m asked is “How much does a Las Vegas wedding cost?”
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas Airport

A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/small-plane-helicopter-collided-at-north-las-vegas-airport/. Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas …. A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV

You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots

The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. DNA ties Las Vegas man to 1980 rape,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections

In the weeks before Election Day, Republicans across the country and in Nevada appeared poised for significant victories, buoyed by polls indicating GOP wins up and down the ticket. But the much-hyped red wave never materialized. The post Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website

Agents from the U.S. Air Force and FBI recently raided homes in Clark and Lincoln counties in an investigation of a man who operates a website about the top-secret military base known as Area 51, a spokesman said Wednesday. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and FBI entered homes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Surge of stray dogs roaming Las Vegas streets, rescue group says

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — There has been a surge of stray dogs roaming the streets or dogs run over by cars across the Las Vegas Valley, according to rescue group Doggie Task Force. Volunteers said the surge started after the Animal Foundation, Clark County’s contract shelter, halted intakes...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy