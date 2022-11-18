Herriman man stabbed during a fight at K9 Memorial Dog Park

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing at K9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman leaving a man in the hospital in stable condition.

At 5:40 p.m. Herriman police responded to the report of two males, one age 37 and another age 61, involved in an altercation at the K9 Memorial Dog Park. The altercation ended with the 61-year-old stabbing the other with a pocketknife.

The 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital after receiving medical attention. The suspect was compliant with officers and then taken into custody.

Details are still being investigated at this time, stay tuned for further updates.