Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Police seek 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
bigislandnow.com
Utility pole broken in collision, causing power outage for portion of Hilo
More than 1,000 Hawaiian Electric customers in Hilo were without power Tuesday morning after a utility pole was damaged in a vehicle collision on Kino‘ole Street. Hawaiian Electric said via Twitter at 7:31 a.m. that 1,043 customers from Wainaku Street to Lanikāula Street were without power and crews were responding. The utility company reported at that time that the outage was because of a vehicle accident.
bigislandnow.com
What’s the average cost for a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 in Hilo this year?
It seemed like everyone in Hilo was grocery shopping last weekend, with most buggies containing items, savory and sweet, for a Thanksgiving feast. “Oh, brah. Yesterday was nuts out here,” one shopper was overheard saying to another. The parking lots at three of Hilo’s grocery stores — KTA Puainako,...
Brush fire closes roads in the Pahala area
Hawai'i Police Department are warning motorists a brush fire in the Pahala area is impacting traffic.
bigislandnow.com
Majestic banyan collapses along iconic Hilo road highlighting need for tree-saving plan
A few months ago, the first large banyan on the east side of Hilo’s iconic Banyan Drive transformed from majestic tree to a collapsed mess. “I was working every day, then one day I noticed it,” said Miki Malama, an employee at the nearby Naniloa Golf Course. “And we want to know what happened.”
Hawaii County Police Chief selection has begun
The search is underway for the Big Island's next police chief. The Hawaii County Police Comission heard public testimony Friday. Nov. 18 about the selection process. The Hawaii County Police Commission is deciding who will fill the police department's top spot.
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
bigislandnow.com
Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession
Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
KITV.com
Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea -- a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians. Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part,...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Haneul Cafe
Even though I had just returned from Seoul, when I saw on social that Haneul Cafe (the former Seoul Station) was offering bingsu, I went as soon as I could!. The Mango Bingsu was super yummy! The ice was super fine, and topped with homemade mango syrup, mango, almond cereal, and mochi pieces. The best part of it, in my opinion, was how there was a lot of vanilla ice cream in the middle.
Hawaii Magazine
This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos
It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo’s Tait-Jones nets PacWest Player of the Week honor
Because of his stellar performance in an overtime win at home Nov. 14 against the University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball squad member Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 14-20. Tait-Jones, a...
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine
Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
Comments / 0