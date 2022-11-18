ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Police seek 17-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Utility pole broken in collision, causing power outage for portion of Hilo

More than 1,000 Hawaiian Electric customers in Hilo were without power Tuesday morning after a utility pole was damaged in a vehicle collision on Kino‘ole Street. Hawaiian Electric said via Twitter at 7:31 a.m. that 1,043 customers from Wainaku Street to Lanikāula Street were without power and crews were responding. The utility company reported at that time that the outage was because of a vehicle accident.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii County Police Chief selection has begun

The search is underway for the Big Island's next police chief. The Hawaii County Police Comission heard public testimony Friday. Nov. 18 about the selection process. The Hawaii County Police Commission is deciding who will fill the police department's top spot.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession

Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Haneul Cafe

Even though I had just returned from Seoul, when I saw on social that Haneul Cafe (the former Seoul Station) was offering bingsu, I went as soon as I could!. The Mango Bingsu was super yummy! The ice was super fine, and topped with homemade mango syrup, mango, almond cereal, and mochi pieces. The best part of it, in my opinion, was how there was a lot of vanilla ice cream in the middle.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Magazine

This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos

It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

UH-Hilo’s Tait-Jones nets PacWest Player of the Week honor

Because of his stellar performance in an overtime win at home Nov. 14 against the University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball squad member Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 14-20. Tait-Jones, a...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine

Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
PAHOA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy