ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Etiquette experts tell us how to deal with ‘guilt tipping’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Has this ever happened to you? You finish ordering at a coffee shop and they spin the iPad around asking for a tip? It seems to happen more and more these days. Do you tip or say no thanks? We spoke with an etiquette expert on how to handle something known as “guilt tipping”.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

US Census Director makes recruitment efforts in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Census Director visited Tuscaloosa recently to explain what the Census Bureau does and to let people in West Alabama know how they could play a role moving forward. US Census Director Robert Santos said the US Census Bureau has more than 1,200 openings. Students...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mike Behind the Mic: Marcelle LeBlanc

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with actor Marcelle LeBlanc of the Birmingham area, now a student at Auburn University. You might’ve seen her in the early seasons of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, but most recently she has starred as Mary Ellen in the surprisingly successful, The Waltons Homecoming. Now, Marcelle is back as Mary Ellen in The Waltons Thanksgiving. She talks about what it’s like working with actor Richard Thomas, who of course played John Boy in the original show from the 1970′s, The Waltons, which follows the family trying navigating the Depression Era living in Virginia. Marcelle discusses how this newer version relates to common values that family members of all ages can relate to, even in the 21st Century.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News during The World Cup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 9. Due to live coverage, WBRC will not have the following newscasts Monday-Friday during the three-week period: Good Day Extra, WBRC Now at 11, and WBRC FOX6 News at Noon. Kelly...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering beer, wine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norton’s Florist in downtown Birmingham is offering delivery of a number of wines and locally crafted beers. Norton’s is the first and only florist in the state offering beer and wine for delivery. The alcohol delivery service was put through a test-run, and now the service is finally in full bloom.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Police say on Sunday, Nov. 20, an Amazon delivery van was robbed in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County grease recycling program for Thanksgiving

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders want to remind you about their grease recycling program ahead of Thanksgiving!. Oil and grease that you may use to fry your turkey should not be thrown down the drain. It can cause backups that not only damage your pipes, but the sewer system.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

World Games still owes $1.4M

Hueytown High School Marching Band is the largest in the Jefferson County School District and its sound certainly reflects that. The band has 160 members under the leadership of band director Dwight Caddell. This years halftime show is called "The King," and there are some props that most definitely catch the eye and the excitement of the crowd.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is just three days away and area hotels are already seeing fans on both sides trickle for the big game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. At the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa, every single room is booked up this weekend and they’re not alone....
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy