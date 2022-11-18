Read full article on original website
Etiquette experts tell us how to deal with ‘guilt tipping’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Has this ever happened to you? You finish ordering at a coffee shop and they spin the iPad around asking for a tip? It seems to happen more and more these days. Do you tip or say no thanks? We spoke with an etiquette expert on how to handle something known as “guilt tipping”.
US Census Director makes recruitment efforts in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Census Director visited Tuscaloosa recently to explain what the Census Bureau does and to let people in West Alabama know how they could play a role moving forward. US Census Director Robert Santos said the US Census Bureau has more than 1,200 openings. Students...
Alabama Power President and CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement Monday, effective Dec. 31. “Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Mike Behind the Mic: Marcelle LeBlanc
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with actor Marcelle LeBlanc of the Birmingham area, now a student at Auburn University. You might’ve seen her in the early seasons of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, but most recently she has starred as Mary Ellen in the surprisingly successful, The Waltons Homecoming. Now, Marcelle is back as Mary Ellen in The Waltons Thanksgiving. She talks about what it’s like working with actor Richard Thomas, who of course played John Boy in the original show from the 1970′s, The Waltons, which follows the family trying navigating the Depression Era living in Virginia. Marcelle discusses how this newer version relates to common values that family members of all ages can relate to, even in the 21st Century.
Supply chain issues delay opening of ice skating rink in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are delaying a big part of the downtown Tuscaloosa Christmas tradition. The ice skating rink is not in operation, but not for long. By this time every year, you would typically see hundreds of people skating on the ice rink, but not this...
You can cook a delicious Thanksgiving meal with the help of some basic science
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re cooking dinner this week, chances are the stakes are high to serve a delicious Thanksgiving meal. Lizzy Davis is the Dietician Education Program director at UAB. She said whether or not the food turns out good, it is all based on science. “When...
Birmingham Fire and Rescue prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is one of the busiest times of year for first responders. Between first time turkey cooks and many getting out on the road to visit family and friends, Birmingham Fire fighters are expecting a busy Thanksgiving. The department actively works to boost staffing levels...
Jimmie Hale Mission needs delivery drivers for Thanksgiving to meet increased need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission helps serve hundreds of people suffering from homelessness in Birmingham and they’ve been seeing an increase in guests over the last few months. Leaders tell WBRC that this Thanksgiving, they are going to give out more than 700 meals. Executive Director,...
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News during The World Cup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is broadcasting the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 9. Due to live coverage, WBRC will not have the following newscasts Monday-Friday during the three-week period: Good Day Extra, WBRC Now at 11, and WBRC FOX6 News at Noon. Kelly...
Norton’s Florist in Birmingham to start delivering beer, wine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norton’s Florist in downtown Birmingham is offering delivery of a number of wines and locally crafted beers. Norton’s is the first and only florist in the state offering beer and wine for delivery. The alcohol delivery service was put through a test-run, and now the service is finally in full bloom.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Police say on Sunday, Nov. 20, an Amazon delivery van was robbed in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with...
Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with...
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
Jefferson County grease recycling program for Thanksgiving
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders want to remind you about their grease recycling program ahead of Thanksgiving!. Oil and grease that you may use to fry your turkey should not be thrown down the drain. It can cause backups that not only damage your pipes, but the sewer system.
Though closing at the end of the year, Downtown YMCA facility leaves legacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Downtown YMCA facility in Birmingham on 4th Avenue is closing permanently, but even though it’s closing, it leaves a lasting impact on the downtown community. Two longtime members said it created a healthy lifestyle for its members, both physically and socially. The pandemic changed...
World Games still owes $1.4M
Hueytown High School Marching Band is the largest in the Jefferson County School District and its sound certainly reflects that. The band has 160 members under the leadership of band director Dwight Caddell. This years halftime show is called "The King," and there are some props that most definitely catch the eye and the excitement of the crowd.
Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is just three days away and area hotels are already seeing fans on both sides trickle for the big game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. At the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa, every single room is booked up this weekend and they’re not alone....
