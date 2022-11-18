Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Handling holiday stress with dementia
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is upon us, and many families are gathering together to enjoy the holiday together. For those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, those gatherings can be a stressful experience. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is sharing tips to make Thanksgiving gatherings more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lu Mil prepares for annual Christmas production
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– The Lu Mil Vineyard is putting the final touches on this year’s Christmas Production. It will be filled with many choices for visitors, including a trail of Christmas lights displays, food, gifts, candy and a store filled with memorabilia. “Here, right at Lu Mil Vineyard...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Candlelight Walk returning for Elizabethtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Candlelight Walk is being added to the end of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Town officials say the decision came after many requests. The parade will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., an hour later than in the past to allow everyone to attend the tree lighting at dusk.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels being displayed around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Panels from a 54 ton AIDS Memorial Quilt are coming to the Cape Fear as a form of activism to end the HIV/AIDS stigma. The entire quilt is made up of 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals. Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Area holiday parade organizers talk safety requirements
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– With many upcoming holiday parades in the Cape Fear area, safety is the top priority for organizers. There will be holiday and Christmas parades in Southport, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington in the next few weeks. Organizers of holiday parades being held in the Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington lighting their Holiday Tree this Friday evening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is ready to kick off the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting this Friday. The free event begins at 5:00 p.m. at South Water Street and Market Street, with free hot cocoa being offered while supplies last. Festivities include live...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterinarian tips for pets and food on Thanksgiving
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This time of year, veterinarians and animal hospitals are seeing a high number of pets who have eaten things…they probably shouldn’t. “It’s common every day of the year, 365 days of the year, but it seems to be more common, more frequent more severe after the major holiday’s so Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter “said Hayley Bush, veterinarian at Capeside Animal Hospital.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United and area non-profits bring ‘Soul’ to Wilmington’s Northside
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United and Northside Food Co-op brought a little soul to the north side community of Wilmington Sunday. The black arts alliance treated the community to soul food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The event featured the classic movie ‘Soul Food’ on the big...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Chief receives Dogwood Award, recognizing work to keep community safe
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Attorney General Josh Stein recognized 38 recipients of the Dogwood Awards Tuesday, including Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason and Brian Clark with NC Ports. The award honors those who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier. “The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday. The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive. At the end...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ returning to Wilson Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is returning to the Wilson Center this December. The CFCC Department of Fine and Performing Arts says the annual production of the holiday classic has been a CFCC staple for a decade, with theatre students fulfilling all acting roles.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Beaches prep for Thanksgiving visitors
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, Carolina Beach is preparing for visitors to arrive as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Businesses and hotels say they saw more traffic by this time last year, but expect more visitors to be in the area by the weekend. “Golden Sands”, a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly. Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings. The convoy started in the Parkwood Community...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of safe foods you can feed your dog on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is known for large meals and a wide variety of food. But what items are safe to feed your fury friend from the table?. According to a post on the Town of Carolina Beach Facebook page, potatoes (sweet and white), apples, turkey meat (without bones or skin), green beans, peas and pumpkin are all safe to feed your dog.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Pender County
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pender County. The Town of Surf City is ringing in the Christmas season with Santa and his elves, a concert, and activities for kids at its annual Christmas tree lighting at sound side park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Cargo District businesses prepare for Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving, some are gearing up for an anticipated rush of customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The National Retail Federation thinks there will be record holiday sales this year, with more than 166 million people planning to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1 year-old shepherd mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1 year-old female shepherd-husky mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she has some next level energy, so she needs a fit family on the move. She is also extremely friendly with people and other dogs, and...
