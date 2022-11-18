ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Candlelight Walk is being added to the end of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Town officials say the decision came after many requests. The parade will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., an hour later than in the past to allow everyone to attend the tree lighting at dusk.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO