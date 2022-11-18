ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

ocsportszone.com

Calvary Chapel holds on to edge Huntington Beach in hard-fought game

Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran is guarded by Luke Kumaric of Huntington Beach. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team held on to Huntington Beach 59-55 Tuesday afternoon in a game that was close from start to finish. Calvary Chapel (3-2) held a 27-26 halftime...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

SANTA ANA COLLEGE UPDATE: Men’s cross country team ends up with solid showing at state

SAC’s men’s cross country team qualified for the state meet. (Photo courtesy SAC Sports Information). The Santa Ana College men’s cross country team capped the 2022 season with a trip to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at Woodward Park in Fresno and finished 17th overall with 478 points against the best teams in the state.
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Foothill edges San Juan Hills; Santa Ana, Northwood and Irvine also win

FOOTHILL 50, SAN JUAN HILLS 48: In a a battle of two defending CIF champions, Foothill won the game Monday night during the Feast Week Tournament at Foothill. Carlo Billings had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists; Isaiah Bernard had 15 points and three rebounds and Danny Kennard had eight rebounds and three points to lead Foothill (1-0).
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Santa Ana, Pacifica Christian, Foothill, Tustin and Yorba Linda capture wins

SANTA ANA 62, PACIFICA 55: The Saints notched a non-league victory Tuesday at Pacifica. Emmanuel Lemus led Santa Ana (4-1) with 31 points and 15 rebounds. PACIFICA CHRISTIAN 64, ST. MARGARET’S 48: The Tritons (3-0) earned a victory Tuesday night. Salim Seeman had 21 points, Parker Strauss scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Alex Stewart had 10 points and 11 rebounds and EJ Spillman had eight points and six assists to lead Pacifica Christian.
SANTA ANA, CA

