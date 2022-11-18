Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ocsportszone.com
Cypress football team out to capture program’s second CIF championship Friday night
Cypress players (from left) Trevor Monteleone, Matthew Morrell and Aidan Houston were at the Rose Bowl Monday for the CIF press conference. (Photos courtesy Cypress athletics). Cypress High School’s football team has made it to the CIF finals for the third time in school history. The third-seeded Centurions, coached...
ocsportszone.com
Orange looking for another CIF football title Friday night against San Jacinto
From left, Orange’s Kobe Boykin, Khalil Lawrence, Coach Robert Pedroza, Jonathan Smith and Ardwon Morris at the CIF press conference Monday at the Rose Bowl. (Photos courtesy Orange Athletics). Orange High School football players and coaches are out to cap a special season with one more victory Friday night.
ocsportszone.com
Calvary Chapel holds on to edge Huntington Beach in hard-fought game
Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran is guarded by Luke Kumaric of Huntington Beach. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team held on to Huntington Beach 59-55 Tuesday afternoon in a game that was close from start to finish. Calvary Chapel (3-2) held a 27-26 halftime...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills Hawks visit the Rose Bowl during CIF football championship week
Laguna Hills was represented by (from left) Troy Leigber, Kaden Austin, Coach John Lester, Nathan Auten and Vinnie Garcia Monday at the Rose Bowl. (Photos courtesy Laguna Hills athletics). Members of the Laguna Hills High School football team and coach John Lester visited the Rose Bowl, the home of the...
ocsportszone.com
San Juan Hills rallies to defeat Portola for opening week tournament championship
San Juan Hills girls basketball team won the opening tournament of the season last week. (Photo courtesy San Juan Hills Athletics). San Juan Hills High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship at the Villa Park-Portola Kick-off Classic defeating Portola 56-48 Saturday night. “We won the championship game against...
ocsportszone.com
SANTA ANA COLLEGE UPDATE: Men’s cross country team ends up with solid showing at state
SAC’s men’s cross country team qualified for the state meet. (Photo courtesy SAC Sports Information). The Santa Ana College men’s cross country team capped the 2022 season with a trip to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at Woodward Park in Fresno and finished 17th overall with 478 points against the best teams in the state.
ocsportszone.com
Foothill edges San Juan Hills; Santa Ana, Northwood and Irvine also win
FOOTHILL 50, SAN JUAN HILLS 48: In a a battle of two defending CIF champions, Foothill won the game Monday night during the Feast Week Tournament at Foothill. Carlo Billings had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists; Isaiah Bernard had 15 points and three rebounds and Danny Kennard had eight rebounds and three points to lead Foothill (1-0).
ocsportszone.com
Santa Ana, Pacifica Christian, Foothill, Tustin and Yorba Linda capture wins
SANTA ANA 62, PACIFICA 55: The Saints notched a non-league victory Tuesday at Pacifica. Emmanuel Lemus led Santa Ana (4-1) with 31 points and 15 rebounds. PACIFICA CHRISTIAN 64, ST. MARGARET’S 48: The Tritons (3-0) earned a victory Tuesday night. Salim Seeman had 21 points, Parker Strauss scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Alex Stewart had 10 points and 11 rebounds and EJ Spillman had eight points and six assists to lead Pacifica Christian.
