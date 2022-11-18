FOOTHILL 50, SAN JUAN HILLS 48: In a a battle of two defending CIF champions, Foothill won the game Monday night during the Feast Week Tournament at Foothill. Carlo Billings had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists; Isaiah Bernard had 15 points and three rebounds and Danny Kennard had eight rebounds and three points to lead Foothill (1-0).

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO