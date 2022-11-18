Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
omahanews.net
Nebraska looks to rebound from loss, hosts Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Nebraska looks to rebound from a lopsided loss when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers (2-1) recorded double-digit wins on their home court to start the season before dropping a 70-50 decision against St. John's on Thursday in New York. "Just a tough game....
omahanews.net
High-scoring Iowa to welcome in Omaha next
So far this season, Iowa has done what it typically does, which is score a bunch of points. Through three games, Iowa is averaging 94.7 points and hasn't scored fewer than 80, including its last game when it defeated Seton Hall 83-67 in Newark, N.J. The Hawkeyes (3-0) will now...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town
#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
Kearney Hub
Time of possession woes coincide with Nebraska’s five-game losing streak
It’s one of the simplest strategies in football — the longer you hold the ball, the less time your opponent has to score. Yet, Nebraska has still found itself on the losing end of the time of possession battle in every week of its five-game losing streak. Nebraska...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Can’t Get That First Down When It Absolutely Needed It - Again and Again and Again and Again
When Nebraska was up 14-9 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter I made the easiest prediction in the world. It’s why I wasn’t surprised or upset by the loss yesterday. Whipple and Co. can only scheme up so much to score a few touchdowns early before the opponents defense makes adjustments.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph notes issues with first half for Cornhuskers vs. Badgers
Mickey Joseph noted his problems for Nebraska’s first half performance against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers did keep the Badgers scoreless, but there are areas where Joseph says Nebraska can improve. Joseph said that the Huskers have to be able to sustain drives on offense to add to their 7 point...
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
Corn Nation
Instant Sad Reaction: Nebraska Fails Against Wisconsin 15-14
This game entered the fourth quarter with Nebraska leading 14-3. I thought, “Can Wisconsin score more than 10 points in one quarter?”. That’s the answer. Yes, they can. I want to say I’m dead inside and this didn’t hurt, but that would be a lie. The...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury
Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin
Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am. You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin. Here are your reasons why:. #1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS. Last I heard...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Pair of interims Mickey Joseph, Jim Leonhard squaring off in 'Audition Bowl'
LINCOLN — The Audition Bowl. Who needs it more?. An odd, but intriguing question for a late November game between 3-7 and 5-5 teams, two interim coaches and two football programs with their future in the balance. Wisconsin-Nebraska is usually a no-brainer. The Badgers own the Huskers. They’ve won...
fightsports.tv
David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’
Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
thereader.com
No Nitrate Police: State and Local Regulators Can’t, or Won’t, Stop Our Drinking Water from Getting Worse
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story was originally published in Flatwater Free Press. The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
Comments / 0