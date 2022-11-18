She ain’t the first. Half them lot attendants for games n what knot are homeless and get them vest go for it. I know because my uncle was pretty close with 1 was during it around the time Astros won the World Series last time near Hurricane Harvey
She's an idiot...did you really think that was gonna work.... What's done in the dark will come to the light!
this person is female? how can she be female she looks like a man and when did women start looking like men? it's hard to tell anymore!!! this world is going straight to hell and the end times can't be too far behind so we better all get ready or you will be part of the group still screaming about save me Lord!! please save me!!! but if you're not the faithful you will be left down here with all the other heathens and demons! 😱😲👹👺🔥🔥🔥
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Comments / 41