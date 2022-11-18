For the New York Rangers tonight, they will be fighting against a team that is just as desperate for a win as they are as they visit the Honda Center in Orange County to take on the Anaheim Ducks. They will complete the second half of this back-to-back after winning 5-3 over the Los Angeles Kings last night. This will be a game that the Rangers will be looking to win in order to secure their safety in a playoff spot heading into Thanksgiving.

