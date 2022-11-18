ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip Kelly pays most respect possible to Caleb Williams after USC game

After Chip Kelly's UCLA squad lost to USC Football and their elite quarterback in Caleb Williams, he couldn't have given him any higher praise than what he did in the post-game press conference:. To see Kelly heap this type of praise Williams' way means everything. As Bryan Fischer of FOX...
The LA Clippers could engage in trade talks with the Hawks

Though the LA Clippers had a rough start to the year, they seem to have solved most of their issues. Players are knocking shots down, hustling on defense, and showing fewer signs of carelessness. This can be very encouraging for a variety of reasons. However, the main one is that head coach Tyronn Lue is working extremely hard behind cameras to make history.
Japanese ace drops hint about Dodgers’ interest in teammate’s Instagram story

If you’re a big-market team that’s analytically-minded, then you should probably have interest in Japanese free agent ace Kodai Senga. Senga is reportedly seeking a team that can upgrade his arsenal by remaking his pitch design, and is enthusiastic about learning all the tricks of the trade that have cropped up across MLB in recent years. With that goal in mind, he appears to be on the radar of … basically every forward-thinking and wealthy team in the game.
Rangers take on the Ducks to complete the West Coast Road Trip

For the New York Rangers tonight, they will be fighting against a team that is just as desperate for a win as they are as they visit the Honda Center in Orange County to take on the Anaheim Ducks. They will complete the second half of this back-to-back after winning 5-3 over the Los Angeles Kings last night. This will be a game that the Rangers will be looking to win in order to secure their safety in a playoff spot heading into Thanksgiving.
