SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night. Wiggins shot 12 for 18 and matched his most 3-pointers this season with six in his third straight 20-point performance. Stephen Curry added 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 18 points. He hit his first three shots and two 3-pointers and four of his initial five shots on the way to 15 points in the opening quarter. After a one-handed slam in transition late in the first, he raised both arms to get the crowd going as he ran back on defense. After a slow start this season finding his shooting groove, Thompson was coming off a season-best 41-point game at Houston on Sunday in which he made 10 3s.

