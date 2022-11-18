Read full article on original website
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT
Alex Ovechkin scored in overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 comeback victory against the Philadelphia Flyers and snap their four-game losing streak
Stars erase 3-goal deficit in 3rd, beat Blackhawks 6-4
Radek Faksa scored with 1:33 remaining, and the Dallas Stars erased a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks
Thunder Stage Big Rally But Lose to Denver in Overtime
In game with several big runs, the Oklahoma City Thunder went cold in overtime and lost 131-126 to the Denver Nuggets in overtime on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
SI Tickets Is The Place For A Loaded December Slate For Notre Dame Hoops, Hockey
Notre Dame basketball and hockey has a loaded home slate in December, and SI Tickets has deals for them all
Beat-up Rams prepare for AFC-best Chiefs without top QB
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 12 home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams likely made fans’
Wiggins scores season-best 31 points, Warriors beat Clippers
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night. Wiggins shot 12 for 18 and matched his most 3-pointers this season with six in his third straight 20-point performance. Stephen Curry added 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 18 points. He hit his first three shots and two 3-pointers and four of his initial five shots on the way to 15 points in the opening quarter. After a one-handed slam in transition late in the first, he raised both arms to get the crowd going as he ran back on defense. After a slow start this season finding his shooting groove, Thompson was coming off a season-best 41-point game at Houston on Sunday in which he made 10 3s.
Bogdanovic, Pistons beat Jazz for back-to-back road wins
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II had a season-high 21 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to boost the Detroit Pistons to their second straight road win, 125-116 over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Alec Burks added 18 points for the Pistons, who were missing Cade Cunningham (shin), Saddiq Bey (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (toe). “It was big time. Every guy that is playing brought something to the table. Even if we are missing guys, we played great together with who we have,” Bogdanovic said. The Pistons had lost seven in a row overall and 10 straight on the road before beating Denver on Tuesday, their first away victory this season. Despite playing back-to-back, the Pistons were quicker to the loose balls and seemed to grab all the 50-50 rebounds.
Clips' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George have no return timetable, Ty Lue says
Clippers coach Ty Lue said there is no timetable for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to return to action. Both sat out Wednesday night with injuries.
