ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Wiggins scores season-best 31 points, Warriors beat Clippers

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night. Wiggins shot 12 for 18 and matched his most 3-pointers this season with six in his third straight 20-point performance. Stephen Curry added 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 18 points. He hit his first three shots and two 3-pointers and four of his initial five shots on the way to 15 points in the opening quarter. After a one-handed slam in transition late in the first, he raised both arms to get the crowd going as he ran back on defense. After a slow start this season finding his shooting groove, Thompson was coming off a season-best 41-point game at Houston on Sunday in which he made 10 3s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Bogdanovic, Pistons beat Jazz for back-to-back road wins

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II had a season-high 21 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to boost the Detroit Pistons to their second straight road win, 125-116 over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Alec Burks added 18 points for the Pistons, who were missing Cade Cunningham (shin), Saddiq Bey (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (toe). “It was big time. Every guy that is playing brought something to the table. Even if we are missing guys, we played great together with who we have,” Bogdanovic said. The Pistons had lost seven in a row overall and 10 straight on the road before beating Denver on Tuesday, their first away victory this season. Despite playing back-to-back, the Pistons were quicker to the loose balls and seemed to grab all the 50-50 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy