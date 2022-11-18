A class-action settlement involving Snapchat in Illinois was approved just before the Thanksgiving holiday, paving the way for checks to be distributed. The hearing was the final step before payments can begin for those who submitted claims, but should there be an appeal, that could delay the process further. Details surrounding how much the actual payments will be also remained unclear as the firm behind the settlement said claims were still being processed.

