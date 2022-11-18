ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Class-Action Snapchat Settlement Approved in Illinois. Here's What's Next

A class-action settlement involving Snapchat in Illinois was approved just before the Thanksgiving holiday, paving the way for checks to be distributed. The hearing was the final step before payments can begin for those who submitted claims, but should there be an appeal, that could delay the process further. Details surrounding how much the actual payments will be also remained unclear as the firm behind the settlement said claims were still being processed.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Where to Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area

The holiday season typically steps onto the foreground after Thanksgiving, which means it's almost time to get festive. Those looking to spruce up the Christmas spirit can cut down their own tree at farms across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

What Grocery Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?

No matter how much you prepared for Thanksgiving, you may still need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store to complete your big meal. While places like Target, Walmart and Aldi will be closed on the holiday, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors open.
