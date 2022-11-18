Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/23
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving looks good until sunset, then rain chances (light) kick in. Friday looks to opposite, Rain chance early, dry the rest of the day. A more widespread and heavier rain is expected for Saturday PM and Night. We’ll also be watching the setup for next Tue/Wed...
Crews patching potholes in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of crews working on Interstate 71 South. Pothole patching will be done on the right lane of I-71 South on Monday until 3:30 p.m. This will be from Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange to mile marker 14.
Road closures ahead of Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Light Up Louisville event includes a parade along Jefferson Street from 7th to 4th Streets, down 4th Street from Jefferson Street to Muhammad Ali through 4th Street Live. The parade will have several holiday themed floats. Santa Claus participated in the parade and lighting of...
Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are single-lane closures scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp in eastern Jefferson County. The I-265 South closures on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be on the off-ramp for Exit 32 to Westport Road. The exit is still going to be open to traffic, but drivers should be aware of the signs, use caution and expect delays.
MSD reminds not to pour grease, oils down the drain ahead of holiday cooking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holiday cooking is about to ramp up around the Louisville-area, and Louisville MSD is warning people not to pour cooking grease and fats down the drain. MSD said without proper disposal of cooking oils and greases, home sewer backups can occur as grease sticks to pipes.
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lights Under Louisville, the more than one mile long Christmas light display at the Louisville Mega Cavern, is once again ready for guests. The excursion is a 1.1 mile drive through the cave that has over six million colored lights. This time, it may look a...
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
A busy morning at the airport ahead of Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers flocked to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Wednesday morning, a day before Thanksgiving. The airport is expecting about 108,000 people to come through during the Thanksgiving season. According to airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin, Sunday is expected to be the busiest day because people are returning home from their holiday travels.
LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a late Tuesday night crash. Louisville Metro police said it happened before 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue. The victim was the only one in the vehicle and driving east when he lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.
Paristown Fête de Noël underway with ice skating, holiday shopping, and more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday spirit is in the air at Paristown! The 4th annual Fête de Noël celebration is going on through the end of the year. The area is hosting an ice skating rink again and featuring some fun events. Give karaoke on ice a try every Wednesday throughout December and the popular Drag Queens on Ice will be back again on Dec. 4. There will even be holiday movies projected onto the screen next to the rink!
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
Louisville businesses collecting coats on Black Friday during Free Coat Exchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black Friday. The effort is part of the Free Coat Exchange program, which is running on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release. People who...
Louisville business owners worried about parking price increase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Soon people are going to need a little more spare change when hitting the town. The price of parking in the city is increasing at the start of the new year. The Parking Authority of River City said this is the first price increase for parking...
WATCH LIVE: St. Matthews PD discuss plans for Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department is announcing plans this morning at 10 a.m. for the 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run scheduled for Sunday. Watch the news conference here when it starts.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
Ice skating returns to downtown Jeffersonville for the holidays
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - For the first time in five years, outdoor ice skating has returned to downtown Jeffersonville. The ice skating rink will open at The Depot on Michigan Avenue on Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 29, according to the Jeffersonville Parks Department. The rink will run on...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
