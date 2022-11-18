ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Coaches Corner: Sue Northey

ESKO, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Esko girls basketball coach Sue Northey ahead of the season opener. Northey returns to the court after 14 years away.
ESKO, MN
Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls basketball: Lake Mills improves to 2-0 with rout of Mosinee

MOSINEE—Lake Mills’ girls basketball team pushed its record to 2-0 with a 61-42 nonconference road victory over Mosinee on Friday. The L-Cats trekked 150 miles to face the Indians (0-2), who won 25 games last year but graduated all their leading scorers. Lake Mills, which won 20 games last year, is picking up right where it left off with its entire roster intact. Bella Pitta led Lake Mills with 16...
LAKE MILLS, WI
Stillwater Gazette

10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls hockey — Hannah Okerstrom delivers two goals and Hannah Heacox adds another to help send the ninth-ranked Stillwater girls hockey team to a 3-1 victory over 11th-ranked Blaine in their season opener at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Brianna Hersom finishes with 29 saves in goal for the Ponies. ...
STILLWATER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy