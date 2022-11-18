Read full article on original website
KEYC
Fairmont falls to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-7 in state semifinals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Cardinals football team falls in the State Class AAA finals to Dilworth-Glyndon Felton 16-7. The Cardinals finish the season with a 10-3 record.
KEYC
West wins 14-10 over Rogers to advance to the state championship game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team wins 14-10 over Rogers in the Class 5A semifinals to advance to the state championship. The Scarlets will play Elk River on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Sue Northey
ESKO, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with Esko girls basketball coach Sue Northey ahead of the season opener. Northey returns to the court after 14 years away.
Girls basketball: Lake Mills improves to 2-0 with rout of Mosinee
MOSINEE—Lake Mills’ girls basketball team pushed its record to 2-0 with a 61-42 nonconference road victory over Mosinee on Friday. The L-Cats trekked 150 miles to face the Indians (0-2), who won 25 games last year but graduated all their leading scorers. Lake Mills, which won 20 games last year, is picking up right where it left off with its entire roster intact. Bella Pitta led Lake Mills with 16...
10 years ago this week...
This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls hockey — Hannah Okerstrom delivers two goals and Hannah Heacox adds another to help send the ninth-ranked Stillwater girls hockey team to a 3-1 victory over 11th-ranked Blaine in their season opener at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Brianna Hersom finishes with 29 saves in goal for the Ponies. ...
Girls Swimming State Results; Melrose’s Drossel Wins a State Title
The girls State swimming and diving meet concluded Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. In Class AA swimming... 200 yard freestyle relay the Sartell-St. Stephen team of Madeline Francois, Emma Yao, Megann Jobin, and Holly Lenarz finished 9th. Sartell-St. Stephen's Emma Yao placed 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke.
