Police: Woman arrested in deadly Richmond shooting; victim found on sidewalk
Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
St. Paul Street homicide victim identified, 25-year-old woman charged
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
foxrichmond.com
Woman detained in Richmond shooting investigation that killed woman
Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Henrico Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspects
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.
Community vigil held in honor of mother, children shot to death in their Chesterfield home
A community came together on Monday night for a vigil honoring a Chesterfield mother and her children who were killed in a shooting last week.
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one woman, and the detention of another, in Gilpin Court.
‘He loved cars’: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. Ronnie Sneed, 38, was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
Police: Man found shot to death in apartment building courtyard
Officers were called to the 300 block of Calhoun Street for the report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
Utility trailer loses load on I-295, causing 8 vehicle incidents and 2 people taken to hospital
All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Hanover were closed Tuesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.
