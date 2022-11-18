DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO