19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
The most misspelled word in Alabama
In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child
A 29-year-old Texas woman is heading to death row for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the unborn baby from the victim’s womb. A Bowie County jury on Wednesday sentenced Taylor Rene Parker to death for the 2020 slayings of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and unborn Braxlynn Sage Hancock, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Brother of killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces jail after being convicted of hate crime
A San Diego jury has convicted the half-brother of a Donald Trump supporter, who was killed by police while trying to reach members of Congress during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, of a hate crime for assaulting and shouting racial slurs at a utility worker last year.According to the San Diego, California City Attorney’s office, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation, as well as a charge of violating the Latino utility worker’s civil rights. Witthoeft had assaulted the utility worker, who was diverting traffic near a utility...
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Prosecutors reportedly believe teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher — brutally ambushing her during her daily walk at a park — because one of them got a bad grade. This information comes out as an attorney for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 17, tries to suppress the result...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first opinion since joining Supreme Court
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sided with a death row inmate in Ohio in her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court this summer.
17 alleged Bloods gang members charged in statewide RICO indictment
The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecuting Unit has indicted 17 suspected gang members for alleged gang activity th...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
Florida 'Killer Clown': Judge rejects defense's bid to release Sheila Keen-Warren pending murder trial
The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again, but is nearing fruition more than 32 years later.
Ghislaine’s on the run
DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’
