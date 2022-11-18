ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cielo Vista Mall preparing for Black Friday, busy holiday shopping season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cielo Vista Mall is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season as Black Friday approaches. Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development for the mall, shared tips for those who may venture out for deals on Friday. “I encourage people to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

All lanes of Montana Avenue near Hueco Ranch Road closed due to crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Montana Avenue east near Hueco Ranch Road are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, according to TxDOT. The crash took place in the eastbound lanes, TxDOT reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rescue Patrol are at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Sector Border Patrol responds to video of migrants that got away

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol said the current migrant surge is hindering their efforts to stop some from entering the country illegally. This comes after a FOX News Channel national correspondent captured video of migrants running into the United State in Anapra, New Mexico, located south of Sunland Park.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

We're in for a cold and windy Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — We are looking at temperatures in the mid 60s for Wednesday and breezy conditions. An overnight cold front will bring us a cold Thanksgiving Day, breezy winds and winter weather. Now is the time to practice the 4 Ps: Check on "People" who need...
EL PASO, TX

