cbs4local.com
El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
cbs4local.com
Cielo Vista Mall preparing for Black Friday, busy holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cielo Vista Mall is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season as Black Friday approaches. Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development for the mall, shared tips for those who may venture out for deals on Friday. “I encourage people to...
cbs4local.com
Eastwood High School Trooperette to dance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the Eastwood Trooperettes will be representing El Paso as she dances in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Thursday. Maylee Godzisz, 18, is a senior at Eastwood High School. She got invited to the parade after being selected...
cbs4local.com
El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
cbs4local.com
Senior center in west El Paso gives free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A senior center gave away free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving on Monday. Conviva Care Centers Cliff Drive in El Paso held the event from 9 a.m to noon at their west El Paso location at 1211B E Cliff Drive. Conviva Center gave...
cbs4local.com
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
cbs4local.com
The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
cbs4local.com
Inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans are left finding alternatives
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
cbs4local.com
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
cbs4local.com
14-year-old El Paso boy helps those most in need stay warm with 6th annual sock drive
For those of us that grew up with siblings we often times looked up to those older than us for guidance and inspiration. For 14-year-old Evan Lopez this led to creating a yearly sock drive to help those most in need in the El Paso community. "It's been going good...
cbs4local.com
All lanes of Montana Avenue near Hueco Ranch Road closed due to crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Montana Avenue east near Hueco Ranch Road are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, according to TxDOT. The crash took place in the eastbound lanes, TxDOT reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rescue Patrol are at the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso council members vote to oppose $18 million of proposed Texas Gas rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted against the statement of intent to increase tax rates by Texas Gas Service on Tuesday. All council members voted against it. The city had a deadline of whether to approve or deny the proposed rate increase by November...
cbs4local.com
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
cbs4local.com
A&A All The Way Foundation gives 300 turkeys to El Paso families for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Putting a bird on the table is the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving meal but 300 El Paso families won't have to skip this year. The A-&-A All the Way Foundation provided 300 turkeys to the first families who showed up to get them at Hawkins Elementary School.
cbs4local.com
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
cbs4local.com
Blockage of wipes, concrete, rags cause wastewater to leak into Rio Grande near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Leaked wastewater from a manhole along the levee on the U.S. side spilled into the Rio Grande, Monday. The overflow coming from a manhole was stopped Monday afternoon. Crews for the utility company continued to work on repairing the manhole and disinfecting the surface.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Sector Border Patrol responds to video of migrants that got away
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol said the current migrant surge is hindering their efforts to stop some from entering the country illegally. This comes after a FOX News Channel national correspondent captured video of migrants running into the United State in Anapra, New Mexico, located south of Sunland Park.
cbs4local.com
$18 million investment in ports of entry to be approved by El Paso City Council
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces mother makes it her mission to make sure other families have food on the table
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 introduces you to Bianca Menchaca, Casa de Peregrinos development coordinator. Year-round you’ll find Menchaca at Casa de Peregrinos, a non-profit organization in Las Cruces, with a mission to end hunger by providing food to low-income families.
cbs4local.com
We're in for a cold and windy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — We are looking at temperatures in the mid 60s for Wednesday and breezy conditions. An overnight cold front will bring us a cold Thanksgiving Day, breezy winds and winter weather. Now is the time to practice the 4 Ps: Check on "People" who need...
