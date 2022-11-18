ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story

By Sarah Coria
 6 days ago
EL PASO, Texas --The former El Paso school district administrator who was accused of kidnapping and sexual assault made a virtual appearance in court today.

Jeffrey Steven Clay is accused of kidnapping an El Paso woman, taking her to his house in Anthony, New Mexico, and raping her. After, Clay left Anthony and allegedly drove the woman toward El Paso.

While his car was stopped at a traffic light, the woman escaped. She ran to a nearby Circle K where she asked a store clerk to help her call 911. The recording of that emotional 911 call was played in court today.

In the recording, you hear the voice of the woman allegedly assaulted and the voice of the store clerk who helped her, Adela Saucedo.

Adela Saucedo was expecting a quiet night working the graveyard shift at the Circle K on Montana and Cotton when a woman visibly upset ran into the store and cried for her help.

"At three in the morning who would do that? Why would they do that?" said Saucedo, who would have never expected an encounter like this.

"When she came in that's all I could think of... just to call 911, to get more help than I could offer her," said Saucedo.

In the 911 call played in court today you can hear the voice of the woman who was allegedly attacked, sobbing uncontrollably, repeatedly saying she was raped, and begging for help. The voice of Salcido is also heard helping to explain the woman's situation, whose words at times are unintelligible through her sobs.

Salcido is heard comforting the distraught woman referring to her as "Mija."

"She was only like in her 20s, so someone who has authority.... and you're only in your twenties," said Saucedo.

Saucedo questioned Clay's authoritative position over the young women. A topic that was mentioned in court documents.

Clay is alleged to have attempted to discourage the woman from speaking out by saying “you do know that I’m a cop?". He also went on to say he could charge her with assaulting a police officer.

"It's crazy, but we don't know who a person is, we only see the outside, not the inside," said Saucedo.

As Clay remains held in the Dona Ana County detention facility, Saucedo says she is happy she was there that night to help.

"I'm just glad I just closed one door and left one door open to the store," said Saucedo.

