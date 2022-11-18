ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno teacher used ‘inappropriate language’ during class discussion about the n-word

By Lasherica Thornton
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CB9qU_0jF9rBVp00

Education Lab Newsletter

Get stories that matter on education issues critical to the advancement of San Joaquin Valley residents, with a focus on Fresno. Sign up, and join the conversation.

SIGN UP

A Tioga Middle School teacher allegedly used a version of the n-word recently during a classroom discussion with students.

Fresno Unified spokesperson Nikki Henry confirmed the district was aware of the incident but said she couldn’t comment further Thursday, citing personnel issues.

The teacher’s identity was not released, and it wasn’t immediately clear what actions the district was taking to address the issue.

The incident took place Nov. 8, according to a message sent to families by Tioga Middle School Principal Kevin Evangelinos.

The teacher and their students were discussing the use of the racial epithet, and the teacher repeated back a version of the word using an “M” instead of an “N,” Evangelinos said in the statement.

He called it “inappropriate language.”

“No matter the context, we do not condone the use of the “N” word, or a word sounding very similar and meant to replace the “N” word, by our staff while on the worksite,” Evangelinos said. “There is a deep and painful history with this word, and we know it can be triggering and traumatizing for some to hear.”

The school contacted the district’s Human Resources Department, which was addressing the issue, the principal’s statement said.

Issues of racism have surfaced frequently in recent years at Fresno Unified schools.

In May, a photo that appeared to show a student pretending to wear a KKK-style hood inside the Bullard High School weight room triggered student-led walk-outs at several city schools.

Separately, Bullard High football Coach Don Arax is suing FUSD Trustee Kiesha Thomas and the district over remarks Thomas made in a media interview, in which Thomas said Arax had called one of her sons the n-word.

Arax vehemently denied the incident and filed a defamation suit, which is pending in Fresno County Superior Court.

In June 2019, a video and photo of a Fresno Unified student in blackface and using racial slurs circulated online .

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California called the district a “hostile environment” for Black students and filed a complaint a few months later against the district for discriminating against two victims of the incident.

Amid the wave of protests after a police officer murdered George Floyd in June 2020, a Fresno Unified middle school teacher came under fire for comments she wrote about protesters on her personal Facebook page, which were later taken down.

“Those of you who call yourselves ‘EDUCATORS’ and are on your social media platform supporting the rioting/looting/ criminal behavior going on...... YOU DISGUST ME! I pray to God my students are smarter and less ghetto than you!!” the post said.

Also in June 2020 during an end-of-year virtual celebration, a teacher said “I can’t breathe” while acting out running from the police in a game of charades, according to emails obtained by The Fresno Bee through a Public Records Act request.

Several teachers spoke out about the incident and attested to a culture of racism in the district. Fresno Unified declined to share outcomes of an investigation into the incident due to “the confidential nature of personnel matters.”

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website .

Comments / 8

Melissa Remme
5d ago

I think this is going too far. how can teachers properly discuss these things with students? this is an unfortunate part of history and if it's not being taught then there won't be any understanding about why it's bad or wrong.

Reply
5
Marie Madalyn Ure
5d ago

omg...ppl are so dam sensitive about everything we say n do now a days. this word is used widely be blk ppl n many other ethnicities. if its such a bad word to say then everyone shouldn't say it but that wont happen. we say things without thinking or cant take back. me...I never regret wht i say ...we are human n make mistakes. jyst m8ve on. we got bigger issues in the world now then to be focused on a bad word said....smh

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball

Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Bredefeld Puts Patterson on Blast. Is He Dropping Clues About 2024?

Garry Bredefeld says he is evaluating his electoral plans for 2024. But, he seems to have found a target — Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno. Last week on KMJ radio, Patterson — who is termed out of the Legislature in 2024 — said he is considering running for Fresno County supervisor in 2024.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
13K+
Followers
296
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy