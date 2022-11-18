ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swisher, IA

cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty releases Beat the Bitter schedule

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle

Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids' Miracle Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
DYSART, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa's Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win at Minnesota. Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) led the Iowa defense in the final minutes of the win...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Festival of Trees provides new MRI equipment for MercyOne

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year. In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Groundbreaking on new downtown Cedar Rapids apartment building

Ground breaks on Monday on a new apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids and some of the units will be for teens that are aging out of the foster care system. That complex is at 510 Seventh Avenue SE. Cedar Rapids Hatch Development and Foundation 2 Crisis Services were there...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City offers tips for winter curbside collection

Iowa City has a list of tips to ensure your curbside materials are collected safely and successfully throughout the winter season:. Place carts or containers on a solid surface for pickup, such as the end of your driveway or the edge of the right-of-way. Do not place carts on a snowbank or in the street.
IOWA CITY, IA

