Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN teaming up with 'The Onion' for Iowa-themed merchandise
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN is teaming up with the satirical news site The Onion for a limited release of merchandise with both Iowa-centric and nationwide appeal. RAYGUN, known for making t-shirts with slogans like “wake up and smell the crunchberries,'' referencing Cedar Rapids, is expanding its...
North Liberty releases Beat the Bitter schedule
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Organizers of North Liberty’s Beat the Bitter are on a mission to turn Iowans into winter lovers, and announced the post-holiday festival’s schedule with both free and paid events. The full schedule and registration for events, which offers a bright...
Eastern Iowa clubs hosting benefits following shooting at gay club in Colorado
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two eastern Iowa LGBTQ+ clubs are hosting benefits for Club Q in Colorado where five people were killed over the weekend. Corridor Entertainment Group will be hosting a benefit -- one at Studio 13 in Iowa City and one at Basix in Cedar Rapids.
Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle
Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
Coralville to host inaugural Freestyle Women's Wrestling World Cup
CORALVILLE, Iowa — For the first time ever, men and women will wrestle side by side on an international stage at the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Freestyle World Cup, December 9-11 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The event will take place a little over a...
Run CRANDIC races will not return in 2023 due to 'unexpected and challenging barriers'
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The marathon between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Run CRANDIC, will not be held in 2023. The event debuted in 2018 going from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City, in 2018 the race was held the other direction. The run went virtual for...
Non-profits hosting 'Stuff the Truck' event November 29 to support foster care and youth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — When young people age out of foster care, they often lack a stable support network to help them get started on their own – making it harder to secure housing, find a job, and more. The Junior League of Cedar Rapids...
Cedar Rapids' Miracle Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner serves 1,400 free meals
Waterloo — Veridian Credit Union employees helped distributed 1,400 free Thanksgiving meals from the UAW Local 838 Union Hall for the 41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner on November 22. The event is named for the late Mike and Leona Adams. Mike was a member of the...
Candidate profile requirements narrowed down in the search for new CRCSD superintendent
The Cedar Rapids Community School District now has an outline of what the next superintendent should bring to the table. Monday night's school board meeting focused on putting together a profile for the next leader of Iowa's second-biggest school district. The third party consulting firm leading the search heard from...
10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Pitbull announced as Friday night concert at the Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Mr. 305 is coming to the 319!. The Great Jones County Fair announced Pitbull as the concert for the Friday, July 21, 2023 show. Tickets will go on sale November 25th.
Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Iowa's Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win at Minnesota. Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) led the Iowa defense in the final minutes of the win...
Festival of Trees provides new MRI equipment for MercyOne
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year. In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested...
Iowa Farm Sanctuary in need of donations after discovering farm with over 100 dead animals
OXFORD, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Farm Sanctuary is in need of help after discovering over 100 animals dead on a farm on Monday. The sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on a property 40 minutes away from Oxford. Workers and a sheriff's deputy went to...
Bone marrow donor drive set for Dec. 7th with West Branch's Coach Butch Pedersen
A bone marrow donor drive is set for December 7th at West Branch High School to support long-time coach and teacher Butch Pedersen. The West Branch Lions Club is hosting the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help find potential bone marrow donors for the national organization “Be The Match.”
Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
Groundbreaking on new downtown Cedar Rapids apartment building
Ground breaks on Monday on a new apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids and some of the units will be for teens that are aging out of the foster care system. That complex is at 510 Seventh Avenue SE. Cedar Rapids Hatch Development and Foundation 2 Crisis Services were there...
Iowa City offers tips for winter curbside collection
Iowa City has a list of tips to ensure your curbside materials are collected safely and successfully throughout the winter season:. Place carts or containers on a solid surface for pickup, such as the end of your driveway or the edge of the right-of-way. Do not place carts on a snowbank or in the street.
