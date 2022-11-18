Read full article on original website
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 10 Corona Centennial (California)
Behind Duke commit Jared McCain, the Huskies look to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions
Santa Barbara Independent
Mistakes Prove Costly for Bishop Diego in 17-7 Semifinal Loss to Upland
Upland, Calif – A disastrous first half doomed the Bishop Diego football team in the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals. The Cardinals fell behind Upland 17-0 in the first half and could not claw back into the game despite a valiant effort after the break as Upland grinded out a 17-7 victory.
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
MaxPreps
No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 4 St. John Bosco win in California high school football playoffs to set up epic rematch
Mater Dei (12-0) shut out No. 24 Los Alamitos 52-0 while St. John Bosco (11-1) blasted No. 25 Mission Viejo 41-6. The league rivals already met once this season back on Oct. 7 with Mater Dei toppling then-No. 1 Bosco 17-7 – the third straight win in the series for the Monarchs and eighth in 11 meetings since 2016.
stonyplainreporter.com
Beaumont Bandits cap undefeated season with championship
For the first time in 34 years, the Beaumont Bandits High School Football team had a perfect season. Not only did they not lose a game, they did not tie, on way to an undefeated Bright Division Championship. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article...
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
iebusinessdaily.com
Marin to be honored by CSUSB
Actor-comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin will receive Cal State Bernardino’s first President’s Medal. The award, the highest award the school can give to a non-attendee or non-graduate, is scheduled to be presented Nov. 30 at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn in Riverside, according to a statement on the university’s website.
Former California high school football coach sentenced to 9 years for placing camera in girls' locker room
David Riden, a former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School, was sentenced to nine years in prison for secretly photographing minors in a locker room.
orangecountytribune.com
West leads Gentile by two votes
With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona
Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
KESQ
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend
A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority
The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
thepalmspringspost.com
Saturday election update: Holstege’s lead in AD47 now single digits; Garner still ahead in city’s District 1 race
Eleven days after votes began to be counted in the Nov. 8 General Election, the fate of two members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the ballot, and their opponents, continues to remain in a state of suspense. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional...
Santa Ana wind event begins tonight
Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.
Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
