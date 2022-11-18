ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Beaumont Bandits cap undefeated season with championship

For the first time in 34 years, the Beaumont Bandits High School Football team had a perfect season. Not only did they not lose a game, they did not tie, on way to an undefeated Bright Division Championship. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article...
BEAUMONT, CA
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
Marin to be honored by CSUSB

Actor-comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin will receive Cal State Bernardino’s first President’s Medal. The award, the highest award the school can give to a non-attendee or non-graduate, is scheduled to be presented Nov. 30 at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn in Riverside, according to a statement on the university’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona

Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
POMONA, CA
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
Santa Ana wind event begins tonight

Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

