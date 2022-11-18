Read full article on original website
Local suicide support group holds annual Toy Drive in honor of lost loved ones
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of a local suicide support group in the Southern Tier are honoring their lost loved ones by giving back to the community through an annual tradition this holiday season. Founded by Deb Maxwell after she lost her son, David, to suicide in 2014, Smile Through...
Toys for Tots Fill the Patrol Car and Coats Event on December 3rd
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County sheriff's deputies will host the toys for tots fill the patrol car and coats for kids event on December 3rd. The event will take place at both the Erwin and Hornell Walmart plazas from 10 AM to 1 PM where toys and coats will be collected for Steuben County children. The toys will be distributed to county school districts for children in need of cold weather clothing.
Food Bank of the Southern Tier helps families stay fed during Thanksgiving
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many organizations and individuals in the Twin Tiers are rallying to find friends and neighbors find food this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is one of those organizations helping put food on their plates in a holiday season of high demand. “We're...
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
Sparkle; other Holiday events ready to kick off in Steuben County
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Crystal City's "Sparkle" returns to Corning the first weekend in December. The event is now nearly half a century old. This year, organizers plan to feature horse-and-wagon rides, shopping and dining promotions, outdoor entertainment and more along a closed off Market Street. Below is a...
Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
Preparations Underway for Elmira Parade
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Hundreds of Costumes for the Elmira holiday parade arrived at the Clemens Center in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers loaded in the costumes for the parade which included all sorts of characters. The Clemens Center serves as a staging area for the parade and Organizers say people are excited about being able to have the parade again after COVID.
Arctic League cuts down Christmas tree for Upcoming Broadcast
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WENY) -- While families in the Twin Tiers have begun searching for their Christmas tree this holiday season, the Arctic League has already found theirs. Out of six trees nominated across Chemung County, the winning tree selected in 2022 was grown by Dennis & Maureen McKernan. McKernan was happy to provide the tree to the Arctic League after planting it in his backyard roughly a decade ago.
New seven-story mural unveiled in Downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local artists working with the Elmira Infinite Canvas project have been trying to beautify the downtown streets of Elmira brush stroke by brush stroke. The newest mural by Artist Sam Somostrada is designed to draw the eyes toward the sky. “I’m very proud of him,” Audie...
Last-Minute Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Thanksgiving happening tomorrow, customers are rushing to the grocery for some last-minute shopping. Kelli Marchi, the grocery manager at Jubilee Foods, said the store has been hectic with shoppers. Marchi added, the staff is keeping their morale high to provide top-notch service to the public.
Staying Healthy Heading into the Holidays
(WENY) -- As families begin to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, health officials are urging people to not risk gathering in person if someone is under the weather. Tioga County Health Department's Katie Wait says this is the time of year the cold weather and stress of the holidays can impact someone's health.
Meet Moon Dust, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Moon Dust, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA!. Moon Dust is a four-month-old domestic shorthair cat who gets her name from the little white speckles spread out on top of her black coat. Due to her young age, Moon Dust gets a little nervous and timid in new situations. As she gets more relaxed and acclimated to her environment, she is expected to respond well to other cats and cat-friendly dogs. Moon Dust most likely would not do well with lots of loud noises and chaos going on, so a home with gentler children and a quieter environment is most likely the best route for her.
Ithaca City School District superintendent subpoenaed following safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A State Supreme Court Judge subpoenaed the superintendent of Ithaca City School District to appear in court after students, parents and faculty members voiced their concerns over the district's response to school threats. According to the Ithaca Voice, the news comes after an incident that occurred...
Safety tips for the holidays in the kitchen
(WENY) -- With families gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner this Thursday, there are a few things to keep in mind in the kitchen regarding preparing food properly. Tioga County Public Health Educator Katie Wait says it's important to keep raw foods away from each other and from contaminating other foods.
Safety Tips for the Holiday Shopping Season
(WENY) -- With holiday shopping unofficially kicking off this week, shoppers should be on high alert when looking for that special gift online. Tioga County Public Health Educator Katie Wait says to pay extra close attention to all of your financial accounts if you're shopping online. “Make sure that if...
New Elmira Police Officer Sworn In
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department added its newest member to the fold in a ceremony Monday morning at the Elmira City Clerk's Office. Elmira native Corey Hamula, 30, was officially sworn in, and had his badge pinned on by his father. Hamula, who previously worked for the...
Schedule and brackets released for 2022 Josh Palmer Fund basketball tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - After being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic basketball tournament, which is one of the biggest across the Twin Tiers, is set to return to Elmira in December. The schedule and brackets have been released for this...
Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
Campbell Man Arrested for Arson Stemming from Weekend Fire
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Police arrested a Campbell man stemming from a weekend fire in the town. According to Police, 30 year old Dustin Cole of Campbell was arrested after a fire investigation revealed that Cole allegedly started the fire on purpose. Cole was charged with arson. He was arraigned...
Stories from Ukraine: Sister Cities Connection - Corning & Lviv
LVIV, UKRAINE/CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Ukraine is thousands of miles away from the United States, but one Ukrainian city is much closer to the hearts and minds of people in the Southern Tier. The city of Corning, New York is the sister city to Lviv, Ukraine - a partnership that...
