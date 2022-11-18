ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Moon Dust, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA!. Moon Dust is a four-month-old domestic shorthair cat who gets her name from the little white speckles spread out on top of her black coat. Due to her young age, Moon Dust gets a little nervous and timid in new situations. As she gets more relaxed and acclimated to her environment, she is expected to respond well to other cats and cat-friendly dogs. Moon Dust most likely would not do well with lots of loud noises and chaos going on, so a home with gentler children and a quieter environment is most likely the best route for her.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO