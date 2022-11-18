Read full article on original website
Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes.
Thunder Stage Big Rally But Lose to Denver in Overtime
In game with several big runs, the Oklahoma City Thunder went cold in overtime and lost 131-126 to the Denver Nuggets in overtime on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
