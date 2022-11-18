Santa Barbara County outlines potential rezoning to meet state’s housing allocations

Read full article on original website
Lompoc to receive $2.8M to improve walkability, community safety and school investments
Lompoc stands to receive $2.8 million from the California Transportation Commission Active Transportation Program to improve walkability, community safety and school investments after a joint application effort by the City of Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and Lompoc Unified School District. The coordinated application effort was among 540 submitted...
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
League of Women Voters to host elected officials at holiday celebration
The public is invited to hear from five North County elected officials at the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley Holiday Gathering and Celebration of Women in Government at Craft House Restaurant at Corque, 400 Alisal Road, Solvang. The event, which will be held Dec. 4 from 11...
Lompoc Unified looks to brighter future, student gains after low test scores released
Despite faltering standardized test scores across the state that include Lompoc Unified School District's below-average student proficiency results in math or English language arts and literacy, district officials say they are optimistic about the future. Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent, student services and special education, acknowledged LUSD's less-than-favorable scores but said...
Four injured in Sunday night crash on Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos
Four people were injured — two of them seriously — Sunday night in a two-car crash on Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the crash om the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road just before 6:30 p.m....
Cyclist suffers cardiac arrest Saturday on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos
A bicyclist apparently suffered a cardiac arrest Saturday while riding on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos but may have been kept alive due to a bystander administering CPR. The bystander witnessed the cyclist, who was not identified, suffer a medical crisis and go down in the 9000 block of Foxen Canyon Road about 10 a.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Lamborghini clocked at 152 mph on Hwy 154; driver cited for reckless driving
A Lamborghini driver was cited Sunday after a California Highway Patrol officer allegedly clocked him traveling at 152 mph on Highway 154, according to a Facebook post from the CHP’s Buellton Area Office. “154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit,” said the Facebook post, which included a...
Photos: Area youth football teams win CCYFL Super Bowl titles
Area youth football teams capped off their seasons with Super Bowl games held at Lompoc High's Huyck Stadium Saturday, including Guadalupe's Junior level team completing a perfect 11-0 season with a win over Nipomo's blue squad.
