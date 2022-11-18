ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Battlezone: Dennis Evans and Jacob McFarland deliver in battle of West Coast big men

CORONA, Calif. -- When I started looking through the schedules of various high school events from around the country to plan my travels for the 2022-23 high school season, I decided to start the season at the Battlezone event Corona, Calif. A major part of that was the chance to see a battle of West Coast big men Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest and Jacob McFarland of Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde. After watching them tussle on Friday night, I’m glad that I booked the trip.
CORONA, CA
Riverside, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Kaiser High School basketball team will have a game with Woodcrest Christian High School on November 19, 2022, 18:30:01.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Jacinto, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Calabasas High School football team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD

Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Marin to be honored by CSUSB

Actor-comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin will receive Cal State Bernardino’s first President’s Medal. The award, the highest award the school can give to a non-attendee or non-graduate, is scheduled to be presented Nov. 30 at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn in Riverside, according to a statement on the university’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nonprofit group provides free eye exams for students in San Bernardino County

Cheerful students were excited to receive free prescription glasses in front of community leaders and educators at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary School in Rialto on Nov. 18. The students were the first in San Bernardino County to be provided free vision services by Vision To Learn, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help kids in underserved communities get the glasses they need to see clearly at school.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

