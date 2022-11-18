Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 10 Corona Centennial (California)
Behind Duke commit Jared McCain, the Huskies look to repeat as CIF State Open Division champions
Battlezone: Dennis Evans and Jacob McFarland deliver in battle of West Coast big men
CORONA, Calif. -- When I started looking through the schedules of various high school events from around the country to plan my travels for the 2022-23 high school season, I decided to start the season at the Battlezone event Corona, Calif. A major part of that was the chance to see a battle of West Coast big men Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest and Jacob McFarland of Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde. After watching them tussle on Friday night, I’m glad that I booked the trip.
Riverside, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Santa Barbara Independent
Mistakes Prove Costly for Bishop Diego in 17-7 Semifinal Loss to Upland
Upland, Calif – A disastrous first half doomed the Bishop Diego football team in the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals. The Cardinals fell behind Upland 17-0 in the first half and could not claw back into the game despite a valiant effort after the break as Upland grinded out a 17-7 victory.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
MaxPreps
No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 4 St. John Bosco win in California high school football playoffs to set up epic rematch
Mater Dei (12-0) shut out No. 24 Los Alamitos 52-0 while St. John Bosco (11-1) blasted No. 25 Mission Viejo 41-6. The league rivals already met once this season back on Oct. 7 with Mater Dei toppling then-No. 1 Bosco 17-7 – the third straight win in the series for the Monarchs and eighth in 11 meetings since 2016.
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
San Jacinto, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
iebusinessdaily.com
Marin to be honored by CSUSB
Actor-comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin will receive Cal State Bernardino’s first President’s Medal. The award, the highest award the school can give to a non-attendee or non-graduate, is scheduled to be presented Nov. 30 at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn in Riverside, according to a statement on the university’s website.
Former California high school football coach sentenced to 9 years for placing camera in girls' locker room
David Riden, a former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School, was sentenced to nine years in prison for secretly photographing minors in a locker room.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.
KESQ
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend
A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Fontana Herald News
Nonprofit group provides free eye exams for students in San Bernardino County
Cheerful students were excited to receive free prescription glasses in front of community leaders and educators at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary School in Rialto on Nov. 18. The students were the first in San Bernardino County to be provided free vision services by Vision To Learn, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help kids in underserved communities get the glasses they need to see clearly at school.
foxla.com
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
