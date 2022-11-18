Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb after Vikings’ ugly loss to Cowboys
Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson. “We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said. There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces […] The post Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Joe Mixon latest injury update will have fantasy owners hoping they landed Samaje Perine
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has become one of the hottest players on fantasy waivers. Perine’s stock continues to rise, with Joe Mixon reportedly still in the concussion protocol and unable to practice, per Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati.com. Joe Mixon sustained the injury in Week 11 against the...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys
While Justin Jefferson remains proud of the Minnesota Vikings despite their ugly Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean he does not have any regrets in the game. Speaking to reporters on Monday following their brutal 40-3 defeat, Jefferson shared that he wishes they could have made adjustments throughout the game. Not […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
Tom Brady gets offensive weapon back from IR
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not have played this week but got a big win anyway. The team announced it has activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from the injured reserve list. He will be available to play as early as next Sunday versus the 3-7 Cleveland Browns.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s strong message on performance as Deshaun Watson nears return
The Cleveland Browns season has had its share of obstacles. As the team currently sits with a 3-7 record in third place in the AFC North division, the return from suspension is looming for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, backup Jacoby Brissett has led the offense in the 2022 NFL season and has performed admirably with the understanding and expectation that he would keep the proverbial seat warm until Watson returns in Week 13. Brissett opened up recently about his experience in Cleveland this year, according to 92.3 The Fan.
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins status updates for 49ers game are big for Colt McCoy
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been electric when on the field with one another but it looks like the young quarterback won’t join the veteran wideout on the sidelines for Week 11. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported today Murray wasn’t able to go through a full practice this week, forcing head coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with long-time backup Colt McCoy.
Latest Eagles scapegoat draws stern defense from Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been catching plenty of heat from Eagles fans, which really comes with the job. Being someone who’s part of the control team of the Eagles, who have one of the most rabid fanbases in the NFL, Gannon is always going to be criticized whenever there’s any drop in the form of the team’s defense.
The current state of Trey Lance’s injury, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan
This was supposed to be Trey Lance’s year. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback could not have been dealt with a bigger blow after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury two weeks into the new season. It’s been a tough past few months for the 22-year-old, but at this point, it seems like he’s making considerable […] The post The current state of Trey Lance’s injury, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams mulling surprising QB decision amid Matthew Stafford, John Wolford injuries
The Los Angeles Rams may have to rely on an entirely new quarterback to save their season once and for all. Aside from former Philadelphia Stars and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Cookus on the practice squad, the Rams are down to their final quarterback in 25-year-old Bryce Perkins. The second-year quarterback is expected to earn snaps with the first-team squad in this week’s practice on pace for what could be the first start of his career, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals true nature of thumb injury, stance on surgery
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped a grim revelation on his injured thumb while talking to the media on Wednesday. Via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers confirmed the suspicions that he’s been dealing with a broken thumb this season, indicating it’s been broken since Week 5. When asked about potentially undergoing surgery, […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals true nature of thumb injury, stance on surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
‘I can’t see nothing’: Mecole Hardman destroys TV watching Chargers-Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman certainly missed a thrilling ending for Patrick Mahomes and co. against the Los Angeles Chargers after he broke his TV in frustration. Hardman, who is currently on the injured reserve due to an illness to the abdomen, was so invested in the Week...
Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0