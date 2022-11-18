The Los Angeles Rams may have to rely on an entirely new quarterback to save their season once and for all. Aside from former Philadelphia Stars and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Cookus on the practice squad, the Rams are down to their final quarterback in 25-year-old Bryce Perkins. The second-year quarterback is expected to earn snaps with the first-team squad in this week’s practice on pace for what could be the first start of his career, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

9 HOURS AGO