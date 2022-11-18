Bobcat Insider: Linebacker Jory Choate, coach Brent Vigen featured in run-up to rivalry game with Montana

Read full article on original website
Montana State's Brent Vigen, Sean Chambers garner Big Sky Conference awards
FARMINGTON, Utah — It’s a bye week for Montana State football after earning the fourth seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming FCS playoffs. Montana awaits Southeast Missouri in a first-round home game on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the playoff anticipation mounting, the Big Sky Conference...
montanasports.com
Montana's Allison Lawrence named Big Sky volleyball coach of the year
MISSOULA — Montana volleyball coach Allison Lawrence was named Big Sky Conference coach of the year on Tuesday. Lawrence has led Montana to its most wins (17) and best winning percentage (.607) since 1999. The Grizzlies reached double-digit Big Sky wins for the first time since 2013 and finished tied for fourth in the conference, the best standing since 2010.
