Bobcat Insider: Linebacker Jory Choate, coach Brent Vigen featured in run-up to rivalry game with Montana

MISSOULA — Montana volleyball coach Allison Lawrence was named Big Sky Conference coach of the year on Tuesday. Lawrence has led Montana to its most wins (17) and best winning percentage (.607) since 1999. The Grizzlies reached double-digit Big Sky wins for the first time since 2013 and finished tied for fourth in the conference, the best standing since 2010.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO