manchesterinklink.com
Thanksgiving weather: Mostly sunny, high of 45
High pressure builds into New Hampshire for Thanksgiving with dry and seasonable conditions. A cold front will bring scattered showers on Black Friday, along with a high near 50. Weather Patterns We’re Watching. Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant with high around 45
Today will be a rather pleasant day considering the recent colder-than-average stretch that we experienced recently. Highs today are in the mid-40s with tomorrow’s highs near 50. Turkey-Day Travel Weather Map. Daily Forecast for Nov. 22-26, 2022. Weather Patterns We’re Watching. Next week the last three days of...
