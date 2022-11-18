ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch or stream NC State at Louisville in an ACC college football game Saturday

N.C. State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) is heading to a bowl game but is stinging from that loss to Eagles that ended the Wolfpack’s school-record-tying 16-game home winning streak. The rest of N.C. State’s games will be away from Carter-Finley Stadium, starting with Saturday’s matchup against the Cardinals (6-4, 3-4). N.C. State closes the regular season Nov. 25 at North Carolina in a 3:30 p.m. game on ABC.
College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Gonzaga prediction and pick. The college basketball season is off to a fascinating start. By all appearances, both Kentucky and Gonzaga are going to have trouble matching their NCAA Tournament seeds from last season, Kentucky being a No. 2 seed and Gonzaga being a No. 1 seed.
No. 7 Louisville women's hoops falls to Gonzaga in overtime

It wasn't a good start in paradise for the University of Louisville women's basketball team. Playing its first game in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, the Cardinals rallied late in regulation to force overtime but then were outscored 18-6 in the extra five minutes as Gonzaga stunned the Cardinals 79-67 on Saturday night.
