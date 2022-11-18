ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Broadcasters Slammed For Mocking Native American Basketball Player’s Name

Wichita State Men’s basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler isn’t pleased with how his culturally significant name was mocked by CBS Broadcasters. The basketballer is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. CBS Sports broadcasters Chris Walker and Chick Hernandez joked that “Poor-Bear” was “Pooh Bear” during their coverage of Monday’s Wichita state win over Grand Canyon University When word got back to Poor Bear-Chandler, he responded on Twitter. “So it’s okay to make fun of my last name?” Poor Bear-Chandler wrote on Twitter. “Just shows your ability to be serious in a professional setting....
Will Baker leads Nevada to win over Akron men's basketball in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Scoring droughts to open and close the game Wednesday night cost the Akron men's basketball team in the third-place game for the Cayman Islands Classic. Nevada beat Akron 62-58, as the Zips began the game with a 7:29 scoreless stretch before ending it by failing to score over the final 2:36. Before its scoreless stretch to end the game, Akron held a seven-point lead. ...
