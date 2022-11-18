Read full article on original website
Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there...
Family searching for answers after son’s sheep stolen
WEST SALEM, Ill. (WEHT) – An Edwards County family says their 8 year old son’s ewe sheep was stolen in broad daylight. That sheep was set to be their son’s first year 4H project in 2023, and now the family is left with more questions than answers.
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is...
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hold first-ever ‘appreciation event’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– To close out one of their best years, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies held their first-ever “appreciation event” for local members. President Mike Latta said he thought it was a good way to give back to their members after they helped raise over $100,000 to various local organizations.
St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area. It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young...
VCEF awards Vigo County Schools $38,500
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $38,500 to schools across the county Friday during a ‘Business and Bagels’ celebration at Otter Creek Middle School. 20 schools within the Vigo County School Corporation received between $1,000 and $3,000 a piece, with the money...
Holiday Market and Expo returns to Sullivan this weekend
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents can get some holiday shopping done this weekend at the Holiday Market and Expo. It’s taking place at the Sullivan Civic Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is free, but if visitors bring a canned good to donate...
Local high school preps for student-led light show
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Students at Washington High School have been working hard to put on their annual light show. This is the second year the high school has had an outdoor light show, and the students put it on. Students in a computer science class spend the entire...
Food donations will create Thanksgiving baskets
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Some 600 families will receive what they need to make a complete Thanksgiving dinner this year. It’s thanks to many of you who are participating in the Midas “Drive Out Hunger” food drive. Our station, along with Midas, Baesler’s Market and...
