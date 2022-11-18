Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This zero-gravity circular, rolling chair lets you choose what seat you want
When you’re looking for a chair for work or for leisure, you probably think more about comfort and functionality rather than it having an avant-garde design or something. But there are some furniture designers that love to experiment with their designs and come up with some products that can be both for display and also something you can actually use. If the space you’re trying to fill is open to these more experimental kinds of chairs then this modular chair may be right up your alley.
yankodesign.com
LG Display just unveiled a set of ‘paper-thin’ speakers designed to be fitted inside cars
Dubbed the “Thin Actuator Sound Solution”, this latest innovation from LG hopes to usher in a new, more immersive era for car-based infotainment. The slim audio panels don’t compromise on sound quality, the company was quick to mention. While slim speakers aren’t entirely new, this application for...
yankodesign.com
Quelle desk lamp concept has a simplicity that belies its sophisticated design
Given their focus on study or work, many people assume that all you need is to keep desks tidy in order to be productive. Ideally, that would be true, except for the fact that humans need more than just a clear and organized space for their brains to work properly. There will always be a need for inspiration, motivation, or even just something visually interesting to perk up our minds and stave off boredom and monotony. You don’t have to go overboard with decorations and curious stationery, of course. Sometimes, “simple” works best, after all. Just like the case with this desk lamp that is simple in form and function but has enough interesting touches that make it memorable and appealing enough to spark your mind’s curiosity and, perhaps, its creativity as well.
yankodesign.com
The ultimate gift for space lovers – This watch comes with a REAL lunar meteorite in its dial
Each watch is also meticulously sent to space and retrieved back onto planet earth before being sold to consumers. If there was ever a timepiece with an incredibly interesting backstory, this is it!. Designed by the incredible folks at Col&MacArthur (who’ve also crafted wristwatches for the Royal Guards serving Her...
Comments / 0