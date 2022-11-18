ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yankodesign.com

This zero-gravity circular, rolling chair lets you choose what seat you want

When you’re looking for a chair for work or for leisure, you probably think more about comfort and functionality rather than it having an avant-garde design or something. But there are some furniture designers that love to experiment with their designs and come up with some products that can be both for display and also something you can actually use. If the space you’re trying to fill is open to these more experimental kinds of chairs then this modular chair may be right up your alley.
Quelle desk lamp concept has a simplicity that belies its sophisticated design

Given their focus on study or work, many people assume that all you need is to keep desks tidy in order to be productive. Ideally, that would be true, except for the fact that humans need more than just a clear and organized space for their brains to work properly. There will always be a need for inspiration, motivation, or even just something visually interesting to perk up our minds and stave off boredom and monotony. You don’t have to go overboard with decorations and curious stationery, of course. Sometimes, “simple” works best, after all. Just like the case with this desk lamp that is simple in form and function but has enough interesting touches that make it memorable and appealing enough to spark your mind’s curiosity and, perhaps, its creativity as well.

